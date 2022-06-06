FTC Award-Winning Innovator Nukes Robocalls and Spam Texts with Nomorobo Max

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomorobo, a leader in robocall blocking technology, today announced the launch of Nomorobo Max, a privacy-focused mobile app that completely stops all unwanted robocalls, forces unknown callers to identify themselves, and helps to reduce spam text messages.

"Despite government-enforced efforts to reduce robocalls and spam, criminals still invade our phones every day," said Aaron Foss, Founder and CEO of Nomorobo. "Nomorobo Max is the solution that just works. Simply put, good calls get through, spammers get blocked, and unknown callers are challenged by our call screening tools so you can live your life free from hassle."

For the past eight years, Nomorobo has committed to offering high-quality protection that never compromises user privacy. The idea gained national acclaim as the winner of the FTC Robocall Challenge. Nomorobo Max represents the next step in robocall blocking technology.

The app never stops calls from your contacts and never uploads your contacts list to its servers. This and several other innovations ensure maximum protection from unwanted callers, the ability to "snooze" the service at any time, and defense against scams without any security trade-offs.

"When your phone rings, you should be able to trust that the person on the other end is actually who they say they are. For years, spammers have robbed us of that confidence. Nomorobo Max gives users the peace of mind to answer calls with confidence once again," Foss continued.

Nomorobo Max is available in the Apple App Store. All subscriptions include a 14-day free trial, and users can protect up to three family members and/or friends for a small additional fee.

Nomorobo is a privately held company on a mission to protect consumers from unwanted robocalls, telemarketing, spam, and scam calls on their mobile phones and landlines. With award-winning technology recognized by the FTC, the company has protected over 2 million users and stopped nearly 3 billion robocalls since its inception. Nomorobo's service has been integrated into top VoIP phone carriers and mobile apps including Charter Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, Ooma, Sonic, Burner, and more. In 2022, the company launched Nomorobo Max, a mobile app that pairs state-of-the-art call identification with advanced call-screening technology to ensure 100% protection from robocalls. Based in Mt. Sinai, NY, the company is led by founder and CEO, Aaron Foss.

