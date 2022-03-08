FTC Solar Demonstrates Effectiveness of Proprietary Damping Technology Against Wind in New Whitepaper

"Due to the high level of torsional damping in the model from the dampers, divergent oscillations indicative of aerodynamic instability were not observed in the configurations with at least one damper per half." - Page 13 of RWDI's report RWDI #1802993, July 30, 2021

Through testing wind speeds between 105 and 150 mph, RWDI determined that the Voyager tracker remains stable. This unique damping technology is essential as it prevents wind from affecting the surface of the modules, which can ultimately lead to catastrophic failures.

"These large surface area modules with the frames at the outer edge, behave dynamically in new ways that traditional design approaches can't analyze. This can lead to microcracking and cell failure that is not visible to the naked eye," said Nagendra Cherukupalli, Chief Technical Officer at FTC Solar. "To alleviate these issues, FTC Solar is pioneering the use of multi-body dynamics simulation to fully characterize the dynamic behavior of Single Axis Trackers (SATs)."

To prevent wind damage during PV plant construction FTC Solar attaches dampers to each row before the modules and sets the row to zero-degree stow, meaning no power or commissioning is required to protect the row from wind effects. Ultimately, this allows each row to be shielded and keeps installers in the field safe.

FTC Solar unveiled its newest Voyager+ Tracker in September 2021, which brought 2P tracking technology to the market to support the transition toward larger format modules and more complex sites.

To view the complete FTC Wind Mitigation whitepaper, visit www.ftcsolar.com/wind . .

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar's innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on our current expectations and projections regarding our business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in more detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained therein.

FTC Solar undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Technica Communications for FTC Solar

Gabrielle Reitano, Account Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE FTC Solar