FTI Consulting Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE: FCN) will replace Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASD: MDSO) in the S&P MidCap 400, and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) will replace FTI Consulting in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, October 30. Dassault Systemes SA is acquiring Medidata Solutions in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

FTI Consulting provides business advisory services. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Research & Consulting Services Sub-Industry index.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Mortgage REITs Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – October 30, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED FTI Consulting Industrials Research & Consulting

Services DELETED Medidata

Solutions Health Care Health Care Technology

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – October 30, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED KKR Real Estate

Finance Trust Financials Mortgage REITs DELETED FTI Consulting Industrials Research & Consulting

Services

