Ftribe Fighters is arriving on Binance NFTs Marketplace with its unique ecosystem for players to earn

Ftribe Fighter MOBA game: With the opportunity to obtain a maximum damage weapon, players can equip them and win more games to earn with each completed and won match. Players will be paid $FMC for each game completed. Ftribe also has a monthly leaderboard where top players can earn extra $FMC, NFTs, or other rewards.

Clash of Ftribe - Idle game: Players also have a chance to enter Clash of Ftribe by using the Mystery Box. The game is set up so that players can stake their NFTs (weapons and items with maximum stats that they own) in our NFT factories, which we call villages, and generate new ones after a certain amount of time. They can also arm their heroes with these NFTs in order to infiltrate other villages and increase their NFT production. These new NFTs that are being minted in the villages will be a major supply source for MOBA players to equip their heroes. Players who earn through winning each battle in the MOBA game will need to acquire these weapons and items from the marketplace.

Earning mechanism of Clash of Ftribe and their role on Ftribe ecosystem

Our goal with Clash of Ftribe is to hand over control of the entire NFT production process to our players, who will then decide on a fair price for those NFTs. Purchase a Mystery Box now for a chance to own your own NFT factory!

About Ftribe Fighters

Developed by a team with many years of experience in blockchain, gaming, and IoT, Ftribe Fighters (F2 NFT) dreams of building an NFT gaming metaverse where players immerse themselves in an exciting MOBA game experience and earn juicy rewards. Our ecosystem comprises Ftribe Fighters, the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game, NFT Marketplace, Defi platforms, Clash of Ftribe (Idle Game) and so on. Our strongest backers in the NFT Game industry are Dao Maker and Icetea Labs.

Our mission is to build a free, transparent, and decentralized world where players have the right to play the game their way freely. Our vision is to be one of the pioneers in building up Metaverse development in the near future.

Website: f2nft.games

Twitter: https://twitter.com/f2nft

Telegram: https://t.me/F2NFTOfficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ftribefighters

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/GnDbCzfamf

Medium: https://ftribefighters.medium.com/

About Binance NFT Marketplace

Binance NFT, the official NFT marketplace of Binance, offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors and creative fans around the world with the best liquidity and minimal fees.

Consisting of three product lines: Premium Events, Mystery Box and a Marketplace. Now, Binance NFT aims to build the first and largest GameFi NFT trading platform for gaming projects via IGO (Initial Game Offering) - featuring core in-game assets from top gaming projects.

SOURCE FTRIBE GAMES PTE.LTD.