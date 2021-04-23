FTS Insurance Named Rockford Mutual 2020 Insurance Agency Of The Year For Second Consecutive Year

ROCKFORD, Ill., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Mutual Insurance Company (RMIC) attributes much of our success throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to the Independent Agents who represent us. FTS Insurance of Libertyville, IL has been awarded Rockford Mutual's 2020 Agency of the Year award for the second consecutive year, showcasing true perseverance through very unprecedented times.

Al Stueck, President and founder of FTS Insurance, started his insurance agency from scratch out of the basement of his home in Mundelein, Illinois on May 1, 1982 with his wife, Linda Stueck. Their son, Jonathan Stueck, has been a part of their agency since he was 14 years old. Now Vice President of FTS, Jonathan is set to take over the agency once Al and Linda retire. The Stuecks' have grown their agency into a thriving personal and commercial insurance provider with a team of several expert producers based out of Libertyville, Illinois.

Rockford Mutual has been partnered with FTS Insurance since 2004. Every year, FTS has produced profitable results. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic FTS was able to thrive and survive thanks to their dedicated staff, increasing their gross written premium significantly while maintaining a very profitable book of business with Rockford Mutual.

"We talked to every single client to review their sales, payroll, and rent rolls and made adjustments," said Al Stueck, "As a result, our clients stayed on the books and have become that much more loyal to us. They sincerely appreciated our help and concern for their livelihood and assistance in thinking of ways to lessen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."

It is with great appreciation that Rockford Mutual announces FTS Insurance, providing Fast Thorough Service, as Agency of the Year for 2020.

President and CEO, Kent Shantz, adds "FTS Insurance has earned our Agency of the Year recognition two years in a row; this is undoubtedly a testament to their commitment to providing clients Fast Thorough Service. We could not be prouder and more appreciative to partner with an agency that carries a very similar goal to our own – to help families, businesses and individuals today and during their time of need."

About Rockford Mutual Insurance Company:

Rockford Mutual Insurance Company was founded on November 2, 1896. Rockford Mutual Insurance Company primarily writes automobile, homeowners, farmowners, and commercial multi-peril in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Policies are written through independent agents appointed within various areas of operation.

