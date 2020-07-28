Fuel Additives Industry Report 2020-2025 with Lubrizol, Chevron Oronite Company, Innospec, BASF and Afton Chemical Dominating

DUBLIN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fuel Additives Market by Type (Deposit Control, Cetane Improvers, Lubricity Improvers, Cold Flow Improvers, Stability Improvers, Octane Improvers, Corrosion Inhibitors), Application (Diesel, Gasoline, Aviation Fuel) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fuel additives market was worth USD 6,028.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6,808.5 million by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 3.27% between 2020 and 2025. The market is dominated by key players such as the Lubrizol Corporation (US), Chevron Oronite Company LLC (US), Innospec (US), BASF SE (Germany), and Afton Chemical Corporation (US) among others



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for fuel additives on the basis of type, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and acquisitions associated with the market for fuel additives.

Stringent governmental regulations are expected to drive the fuel additives market.



The fuel additives market is largely driven by stringent government regulations in developed countries. Governments all over the world are imposing stringent environmental regulations to address growing concerns about the harmful effects of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. On the other hand, the rise in demand for alternate fuels is restraining the market.



The lubricity improvers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing type of fuel additives, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025.



The lubricity improvers segment is expected to witness the highest growth, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The increasing government regulations regarding fuel emissions are mandating manufacturers to reduce sulfur levels in fuel. Due to the reduced sulfur content, the lubricity of fuel decreases. This, in turn, is driving the consumption of lubricity improvers. Moreover, there is an increase in the use of lubricity improvers for the longevity of engine life and better fuel efficiency.



Diesel is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall fuel additives market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025.



The market for diesel fuel additives has been driven by the developing economies of APAC. North America, and Europe that are now focusing on the use of ULSD, which has higher dosing of additives than normal diesel.



The global diesel consumption is expected to increase during the forecast period, and the quantity of additives used is likely to increase to meet stringent environmental norms. This is expected to drive the market between 2020 and 2025.



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing fuel additives market during the forecast period.



The APAC fuel additives market is estimated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The fuel additives market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. The rising awareness regarding the advantages of fuel additives plays a key role in the growth of the market in the region. The increasing emission norms in developing countries, including China and India are expected to drive the fuel additives market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Fuel Additives Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenario

3.1.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario

3.1.2 Optimistic Scenario

3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

3.1.4 Realistic Scenario



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Fuel Additives Market

4.2 Fuel Additives Market Size, by Region

4.3 North America Fuel Additives Market, by Application and Country

4.4 Fuel Additives Market Size, by Type

4.5 Fuel Additives Market Attractiveness

4.6 Fuel Additives Market Size, by Application and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Governmental Regulations

5.2.1.2 Degrading Quality of Crude Oil

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rise in Demand for Alternate Fuels

5.2.2.2 Growth in Demand for Hybrid Vehicles and Increasing Battery Price Parity

5.2.2.3 Huge Investment in R&D

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Demand for Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD)

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Industry Outlook

5.4.1 Automotive Industry

5.5 COVID-19 Impact on Fuel Additives Market

5.5.1 Disruption in the Automotive Industry

5.5.1.1 Impact on Customers' Output and Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

5.5.1.2 Customers' Most Affected Regions

5.5.1.3 Risk Assessment and Opportunities

5.5.1.4 The Author's Viewpoint on Growth Outlook and New Market Opportunities

5.5.2 Disruption in the Oil & Gas Industry

5.5.2.1 Impact on Customers' Output and Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

5.5.2.2 Customers' Most Affected Regions

5.5.2.3 The Author's Viewpoint on Growth Outlook and New Market Opportunities



6 Fuel Additives Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Deposit Control

6.3 Cetane Improvers

6.4 Lubricity Improvers

6.5 Cold Flow Improvers

6.6 Stability Improvers

6.7 Octane Improvers

6.8 Corrosion Inhibitors

6.9 Anti-Icing Additives

6.10 Dyes & Markers

6.11 Others



7 Fuel Additives Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diesel

7.3 Gasoline

7.4 Aviation Fuel

7.5 Others



8 Fuel Additives Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 APAC

8.4 Europe

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, Tier 1 Companies

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.3 Innovators

9.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.4 Business Strategy Excellence

9.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)

9.5.1 Progressive Companies

9.5.2 Responsive Companies

9.5.3 Dynamic Companies

9.5.4 Starting Blocks

9.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.7 Business Strategy Excellence

9.8 Market Share Analysis

9.8.1 Afton Chemical Corporation

9.8.2 Innospec Inc.

9.8.3 The Lubrizol Corporation

9.9 Competitive Scenario

9.9.1 New Product Launch

9.9.2 Acquisition

9.9.3 Expansion



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Innospec Inc.

10.2 Chevron Oronite Company LLC

10.3 The Lubrizol Corporation

10.4 Afton Chemical Corporation

10.5 Evonik Industries AG

10.6 BASF SE

10.7 Lanxess

10.8 Dorf Ketal Chemicals

10.9 Infineum International Limited

10.10 Cummins Inc.

10.11 Cerion LLC

10.12 Other Key Market Players

10.12.1 Total SA

10.12.2 Baker Hughes, a GE Company LLC

10.12.3 Clariant AG

10.12.4 Croda International plc

10.12.5 ENI S.p.A.

10.12.6 Qatar Fuel Additives Company (Qafac)

10.12.7 Solvay

10.12.8 Huntsman Corporation

10.12.9 The Dow Chemical Company

10.12.10 Eastman Chemical Corporation

10.12.11 The Armor All/STP Products Company, a Spectrum Brands Company

10.12.12 Iftex Oil & Chemicals Ltd.

10.12.13 Eastern Petroleum

10.12.14 Lucas Oil Products, Inc.

10.12.15 The Chemours Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fz2h68

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

