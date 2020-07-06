Fuel Additives Market Worth $6.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Fuel Additives Market By Type (Deposit Control, Cetane Improvers, Lubricity Improvers, Cold Flow Improvers, Stability Improvers, Octane Improvers, Corrosion Inhibitors), Application (Diesel, Gasoline, Aviation Fuel) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Fuel Additives Market is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.2% from USD 5.8 billion in 2020.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=723

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fuel Additives Market"

314 – Tables

51 – Figures

258 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fuel-additives-market-723.html

Governments all over the world are imposing stringent environmental regulations to address growing concerns about the harmful effects of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Government agencies are focusing on the use of clean and efficient fuels The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US has regularly modified and enforced several norms for reducing vehicular emissions and improving the quality and efficiency of fuels used. The European Union (EU) has imposed stringent rules that are to be followed by every refiner and marketer of fuels. The directive on the Promotion of Clean and Energy Efficient Road Transport Vehicles (EU) strives to introduce environment-friendly vehicles and fuels. It is also concerned with the purchase of vehicles for public transport services. The UK government introduced a set of regulations in 2011, which look after the use of additives in fuel. The Government of India has imposed the Euro IV standards in 13 metro cities and Euro III standards for Tier-2 cities to control emissions. With environmental regulations increasingly becoming stringent, there is a growing necessity for reducing emissions. This can be achieved by adding more efficient fuel additives. These factors are driving the fuel additives market.

Deposit control is the largest type of fuel additives.

The deposit control segment accounted for the largest share of the fuel additives market by type, in terms of value, in 2017. The growth of the deposit control segment is expected to continue during the forecast period due to its high use to prevent deposit formation in the injector nozzle of engines. The use of deposit control additives also improves combustion and fuel economy and hence, is widely used in various fuels. Moreover, deposit control additives prevent the accumulation of impurities, thus, improving the performance of the engine.

The diesel segment is estimated to be the largest application of fuel additives during the forecast period.

Diesel is estimated to be the largest application of fuel additives during the forecast period. The market for diesel fuel additives has been driven by the developing economies of APAC. North America and Europe are now focusing on the use of ULSD, which has higher dosing of additives than in the normal diesel.

The global diesel consumption is expected to increase during the forecast period, and the quantity of additives used is likely to increase to meet stringent environmental norms. This is expected to drive the market between 2020 and 2025.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=723

North America is estimated to be the largest market for fuel additives during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the largest fuel additives market during the forecast period. Globally, the region has been leading the market, in terms of demand as well as product innovation regarding quality and application development. Due to stringent environmental regulations, the fuel additives market is witnessing significant growth. The North American market is highly regulated with the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) playing a key role in the monitoring and commercialization of fuel additives products.

The key market players profiled in the report include Afton Chemical Corporation (US), Innospec Inc. (US), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), BASF SE (Germany), Infinieum Limited (UK), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Chevron Oronite Company LLC (US), Lanxess (Germany), Dorf Ketal Chemicals (India), Cummins Inc. (US), and Cerion LLC (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Cold Flow Improvers Market by Type (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polyalpha Olefin, Polyalkyl Methacrylate), Application (Diesel Fuel, Lubricating Oil, Aviation Fuel), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense) and Region - Global Forecast 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cold-flow-improver-market-22248854.html

Friction Modifiers Market by Type (Organic and Inorganic), Application (Transportation Lubricants (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle, Aviation, Marine), and Industrial Lubricants), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/friction-modifier-market-52458814.html

Lubricating Oil Additives Market by Functional Type (Dispersants, Detergents, Oxidation Inhibitors, Anti Wear Agents, Extreme Pressure Additives, and Viscosity Index Improvers), Application, End-use Industry, and Region-Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/lubricating-oil-additive-market-126233103.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/fuel-additives-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/fuel-additives.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets