Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market 2021-2025 | 94.04% YOY Growth Expected in 2021 amid pandemic | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Sep 09, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the fuel cell commercial vehicle market and it is poised to grow by 43045.19 units during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 76% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Download Our Free Sample Report to Know More
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, CNH Industrial NV, Daimler AG, Hinduja Group Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Nikola Corp., PACCAR Inc., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Tata Motors Ltd., and Toyota Motor Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Decreasing fuel cell costs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the shortage of hydrogen fuel stations might hamper the market growth.
Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- MCVs And HCVs
- LCVs
- Geography
- China
- ROW
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44815
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market - Global hybrid commercial vehicle market is segmented by type (LCVs and M and HCVs) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Consumer Battery Market - Global consumer battery market is segmented by end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fuel cell commercial vehicle market report covers the following areas:
- Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market size
- Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market trends
- Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market industry analysis
This study identifies stringent regulations to control emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel cell commercial vehicle market growth during the next few years.
Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fuel cell commercial vehicle market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the fuel cell commercial vehicle market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fuel cell commercial vehicle market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fuel cell commercial vehicle market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- MCVs and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- LCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Volvo
- CNH Industrial NV
- Daimler AG
- Hinduja Group Ltd.
- Hyundai Motor Group
- Nikola Corp.
- PACCAR Inc.
- Porsche Automobil Holding SE
- Tata Motors Ltd.
- Toyota Motor Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/fuel-cell-commercial-vehicle-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article