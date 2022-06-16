Fuel Cell Hydrogen Policy and Regulations Report 2021: Strategic Partnering for Hydrogen Research and Development, Production, and Transport Technologies in Key Countries

Jun 16, 2022, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fuel Cell - Hydrogen Policy and Regulations by Key Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The demand for decarbonization, increasing investments into renewable energy, and hydrogen's potential for wide application areas make hydrogen key in achieving a low-carbon society. While the investments into the hydrogen ecosystem are only just beginning, they are poised for rapid growth in the coming years.
The Paris Accord of 2015 is a major landmark for global climate action and move toward a zero-carbon society. Understandably, this has led to a vast interest in renewable power across the globe. However, this alone is not enough to decarbonize the global community.
Hydrogen is fast becoming a key component in the transition from a petroleum economy to a low-carbon society, and governments across the globe have been active in investments in both renewable energy and hydrogen production using this renewable energy.
Another interesting aspect is the potential for hydrogen to be applied across industries, including steel manufacturing, fertilizers, heating and power for buildings, and mobility. As such, many countries have come up with a hydrogen strategy prioritizing their targets and have committed to investments running into billions over the next decade.
While some countries have prioritized production and export, others have made domestic and foreign investments to ensure future supply. There are also specific targets relating to production, in terms of cost or quantity, or specific areas that are being targeted for decarbonizing, such as industries, heating and power, or mobility.
For hydrogen to be able to truly decarbonize, however, it is essential that the power used for producing hydrogen also has low or zero emissions. When using renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, and hydropower that are zero-emission solutions, the hydrogen so produced is classified as 'green' hydrogen. While other low-carbon solutions, such as using Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) are often termed as 'blue' hydrogen or the one produced using nuclear power is called 'purple' hydrogen.
Key Topics Covered:
1. The Strategic Imperative
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Hydrogen Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment and Scope - Global Hydrogen Industry
- Hydrogen Policies - Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
3. Growth Environment
- Global Hydrogen Policies and Incentives
- The Hydrogen Color Spectrum
- Market Evaluation Dashboard - Asia
- Market Evaluation Dashboard - Europe
- Market Evaluation Dashboard - Americas
- Market Evaluation Dashboard - Other Regions
4. Country Profiles - Australia
- Australia - National Hydrogen Strategy
- Australia - First Low Emission Technology
- Australia - Focus on Exporting Hydrogen
5. Canada
- Canada - Hydrogen Strategy for Canada
6. Chile
- Chile - National Green Hydrogen Strategy
7. China
- China - Hydrogen Strategy Emerging
- China - Promoting Green Hydrogen
8. France
- France - Hydrogen Deployment Plan for Energy Transition
9. Germany
- Germany - Strategic Roadmap for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells
10. India
- India - India H2 Alliance (IH2A)
11. Japan
- Japan - Strategic Roadmap for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells
12. Morocco
- Morocco - National Hydrogen Commission and Green Hydrogen Maroc
13. The Netherlands
- The Netherlands - Dutch National Hydrogen Strategy (DNHS)
14. Norway
- Norway - Hydrogen Strategy
- Norway - Hydrogen Strategy and Maritime Sector
15. South Korea
- South Korea - Hydrogen Economy Roadmap
- South Korea - Green New Deal
- South Korea - Hydrogen Powered Cities for 2022
16. Switzerland
- Switzerland - No Specific Hydrogen Strategy
- Switzerland - Hydrogen for Mobility
- Switzerland - Closed Loop Hydrogen Cycle with Trucks
17. UK
- UK - Green Industrial Revolution
- UK - Hydrogen Strategy as a Part of the Green Industrial Revolution
18. US
- United States - Hydrogen Program Plan
19. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Hydrogen Technology and IP for Attracting Increased Investments
- Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnering for Hydrogen Research and Development, Production, and Transport Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 3: Hydrogen as a Commodity or Service for Geographic Expansion
20. List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/13vc3d
