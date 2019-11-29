Fuel Cell Technology - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026: Growing Private as Well as Public Investments is Influencing Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fuel Cell Technology - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fuel Cell Technology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.



Growing private as well as public investments is influencing the market growth. However, factors such as high catalyst cost and lack of proper fuel infrastructures are hampering the market growth.



Fuel cells are used for converting chemical energy into electrical energy. However, the fuel is mainly full from the outside; thus making these cells feel as if the engine is converting fuel power without actually burning it. In addition, the dramatic shift and focus towards generation of renewable energy coupled by government initiative has kept the future of the market robust.



Based on the type, proton-exchange membrane fuel cell segment have a huge demand across the world due to higher power to area ratio than the other types due to the higher associated installation costs. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate due to increasing the demand for the fuel cell by improving the infrastructure and decreasing the cost of the fuel cells.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Fuel Cell Technology Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Alkaline fuel cells (AFC)

5.3 Direct carbon fuel cells (DCFC)

5.4 Direct Methanol Fuel Cell

5.5 Microbial fuel cells (MFC)

5.6 Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell

5.7 Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell

5.8 Proton-Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell

5.9 Protonic ceramic fuel cells (PCFC)

5.10 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell

5.11 Zinc air fuel cells (ZAFC)

5.12 Other Types



6 Global Fuel Cell Technology Market, By Fuel Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Anaerobic Digester gas

6.3 Hydrogen

6.4 Methanol

6.5 Natural gas/ Methane

6.6 Other Fuel Types



7 Global Fuel Cell Technology Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Transport

7.3 Stationary

7.4 Portable



8 Global Fuel Cell Technology Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 AFC energy (UK)

10.2 Ballard Power Systems Inc.

10.3 Ceramic Fuel Cell

10.4 Doosan Corporation

10.5 FuelCell Energy

10.6 Hydrogenics

10.7 Kyocera (Japan)

10.8 Panasonic Corporation

10.9 Plug Power

10.10 Toshiba Corporation



