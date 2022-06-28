Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 64.91 Million Market Growth Opportunity by 2025| Technavio

Jun 28, 2022, 20:15 ET
The fuel cells for marine vessels market report is segmented by Technology (PEMFC, SOFC, and Other fuel cells) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, and South America)
NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fuel cells for marine vessels market size is expected to increase by USD 64.91million from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.2 % from 2021 to 2025. The key trend driving the fuel cells for marine vessels market growth is the adoption of AIP technology. Air-independent propulsion (AIP) is a technology to power the propulsion system of marine vessels, such as submarines, through fuel cells. It allows non-nuclear submarines to operate without the need to surface for oxygen. Non-nuclear submarines typically run on battery power as opposed to nuclear ones, which use onboard nuclear reactors to generate power. This enhances the stealth capabilities of non-nuclear submarines owing to their low acoustic signature. Nuclear submarines, on the other hand, generate some noise produced by operations in the nuclear reactor. AIP technology can further enhance the stealth capabilities of non-nuclear submarines when they use fuel cells. Fuel cells have no moving parts and enable silent power generation to facilitate quieter operation. Fuel cells, such as PAFCs and PEMFCs, are used in some submarines. Currently, France is developing a next-generation fuel cell as a successor of MESMA AIP. Similarly, India is also developing a fuel cell-based AIP system that can be integrated into submarines.
The fuel cells for marine vessels market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:
- Demand for alternate propulsion systems
- Increase in R&D activities in the marine propulsion industry
- Regulatory policies on emission control
The fuel cells for marine vessels market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovations to compete in the market. The fuel cells for marine vessels market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Bloom Energy, Dynad International BV, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Power Systems plc, SerEnergy AS, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Watt Fuel Cell Corp. among others.
- Bloom Energy Corp. - The company produces fuel cells for ships which help them obtain immediate emissions reductions for the cleanest and most efficient operation by utilizing liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the primary fuel source.
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Fuel Cells For Marine Vessels Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
Fuel Cells For Marine Vessels Market Scope
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 64.91 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.00
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 39%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Bloom Energy, Dynad International BV, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Power Systems plc, SerEnergy AS, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Watt Fuel Cell Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Construction machinery and heavy trucks
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology
- 5.3 PEMFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: PEMFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: PEMFC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 SOFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: SOFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: SOFC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Other fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Other fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Other fuel cells - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Technology
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Bloom Energy Corp.
- Exhibit 45: Bloom Energy Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Bloom Energy Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 47: Bloom Energy Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 48: Bloom Energy Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Dynad International BV
- Exhibit 49: Dynad International BV - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Dynad International BV - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: Dynad International BV - Key offerings
- 10.5 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.
- Exhibit 52: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Plug Power Inc.
- Exhibit 56: Plug Power Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Plug Power Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: ?Plug Power Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 59: Plug Power Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 PowerCell Sweden AB
- Exhibit 60: PowerCell Sweden AB - Overview
- Exhibit 61: PowerCell Sweden AB - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: PowerCell Sweden AB - Key offerings
- 10.8 Proton Power Systems plc
- Exhibit 63: Proton Power Systems plc - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Proton Power Systems plc - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: Proton Power Systems plc - Key news
- Exhibit 66: Proton Power Systems plc - Key offerings
- 10.9 SFC Energy AG
- Exhibit 67: SFC Energy AG - Overview
- Exhibit 68: SFC Energy AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: SFC Energy AG - Key news
- Exhibit 70: SFC Energy AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: SFC Energy AG - Segment focus
- 10.10 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 72: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 75: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 10.11 Toshiba Corp.
- Exhibit 77: Toshiba Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: ?Toshiba Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 80: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Watt Fuel Cell Corp.
- Exhibit 82: Watt Fuel Cell Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Watt Fuel Cell Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Watt Fuel Cell Corp. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 86: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 88: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations
