Fuel Cells: Worldwide Industry Analysis & Forecast 2019-2023 with Market Positioning of Vendors

News provided by

Research and Markets

May 10, 2019, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fuel Cell Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fuel cell market will register a CAGR of nearly 26% by 2023.

The rising demand for clean energy sources will foster the fuel cell market growth during the forecast period

Fuel cells convert chemical energy into electricity and heat with higher efficiencies and lower pollutant emissions. In addition, owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization, the demand for electricity has increased significantly in recent years. Several initiatives and regulations across the globe for reducing carbon emissions will further boost the adoption of clean energy sources including the fuel cells, in turn, impacting the market growth positively over the forecast period.

Favorable government regulations and initiatives

One of the growth drivers of the global fuel cell market is the favorable government regulations and initiatives. The adoption of clean technologies such as fuel cells is increasing due to the increased demand for efficient and clean technologies to decrease the dependence on fossil fuels for fulfilling the energy demand and reduce GHG emissions. Hence government across the world is supporting the adoption of fuel cell through various initiatives and regulations.

Challenges associated with hydrogen refueling facilities

One of the challenges in the growth of the global fuel cell market is the challenges associated with hydrogen refueling facilities. The high costs and complexities associated with the development of hydrogen refueling stations might limit the development of FCVs, thereby restricting the growth of the global fuel cell market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors manufacturing fuel cells are focusing on finding an alternative to platinum.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

  • AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd.
  • Ballard Power Systems
  • Bloom Energy
  • FuelCell Energy Inc.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • SFC Energy AG

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Comparison by application
  • Transport - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Stationary - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Portable - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Comparison by product
  • PEMFC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • SOFC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • PAFC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing R&D activities
  • Development of zero-energy buildings
  • Increasing adoption of microgrids

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd.
  • Ballard Power Systems
  • Bloom Energy
  • FuelCell Energy Inc.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • SFC Energy AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b3g8z6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Global $2.6Bn Sales Enablement Platform Market by Component,...

Global Thick Film Resistor Market to Reach $615 Million by 2025...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Fuel Cells: Worldwide Industry Analysis & Forecast 2019-2023 with Market Positioning of Vendors

News provided by

Research and Markets

May 10, 2019, 17:30 ET