Fuel Cells: Worldwide Industry Analysis & Forecast 2019-2023 with Market Positioning of Vendors
May 10, 2019, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fuel Cell Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fuel cell market will register a CAGR of nearly 26% by 2023.
The rising demand for clean energy sources will foster the fuel cell market growth during the forecast period
Fuel cells convert chemical energy into electricity and heat with higher efficiencies and lower pollutant emissions. In addition, owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization, the demand for electricity has increased significantly in recent years. Several initiatives and regulations across the globe for reducing carbon emissions will further boost the adoption of clean energy sources including the fuel cells, in turn, impacting the market growth positively over the forecast period.
Favorable government regulations and initiatives
One of the growth drivers of the global fuel cell market is the favorable government regulations and initiatives. The adoption of clean technologies such as fuel cells is increasing due to the increased demand for efficient and clean technologies to decrease the dependence on fossil fuels for fulfilling the energy demand and reduce GHG emissions. Hence government across the world is supporting the adoption of fuel cell through various initiatives and regulations.
Challenges associated with hydrogen refueling facilities
One of the challenges in the growth of the global fuel cell market is the challenges associated with hydrogen refueling facilities. The high costs and complexities associated with the development of hydrogen refueling stations might limit the development of FCVs, thereby restricting the growth of the global fuel cell market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors manufacturing fuel cells are focusing on finding an alternative to platinum.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd.
- Ballard Power Systems
- Bloom Energy
- FuelCell Energy Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation
- SFC Energy AG
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Transport - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Stationary - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Portable - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- PEMFC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- SOFC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- PAFC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing R&D activities
- Development of zero-energy buildings
- Increasing adoption of microgrids
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd.
- Ballard Power Systems
- Bloom Energy
- FuelCell Energy Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation
- SFC Energy AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b3g8z6
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article