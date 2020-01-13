Fuel Cycle Honored with 2020 Built In LA's Prestigious Best Places to Work

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle, Inc. the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, was honored with Built In LA's Best Places to Work award. The award recognizes companies that are providing employees with attractive benefits packages and competitive market compensation. Rankings are derived algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits feedback. Rank is determined by combining the score in each of these categories and from sentiment ratings provided by employees' anonymous ratings. There are no fees or costs associated with participating, nor is a nomination required.

To attract and retain exceptional people from various professional and personal backgrounds, Fuel Cycle has developed a company culture that fosters mental and physical wellness, career growth, and work-life balance. Fuel Cycle employees enjoy a wide range of programs available to excel in their role and enjoy professional perks that also benefit their personal lives.

"We are thrilled to be recognized on Built In LA's 2020 Best Places to Work list! This is a huge accomplishment for our team and could not have been reached without the support and dedication of our people in making Fuel Cycle such an exciting place to work. At Fuel Cycle, we are 100% committed to offering our people an environment where they can challenge themselves every day, and work with other passionate, talented colleagues! We work hard and have an enormous amount of fun while we're doing it!" said Yami Rodriguez, Sr. Manager of HR and Recruitment at Fuel Cycle.

"There is nothing better than employees across the organization feeling equally passionate about our commitment to invest in each person. Being a great place to work is the difference between being a good company and a great company. In a competitive world, what sets us apart is to be employee and customer satisfaction obsessed. Our company culture is the product of our values and environment, all driven by understanding that satisfied employees mean satisfied customers. How we treat our customers reflects how we treat our employees," said Eran Gilad, CEO of Fuel Cycle.

Mari Christopoulos Katris, CEO of Built In said, "These companies exemplify what it means to be an employer of choice for today's purpose-driven tech workforce. Writing about them inspires us daily and, in terms of our offering, gives us total confidence that the professionals who visit our website will find work that gives them a strong sense of professional and personal meaning."

For more about Fuel Cycle company culture and open positions, visit their careers page at www.fuelcycle.com/careers.

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle is the leading market research cloud that combines both qualitative and quantitative data to power real-time business decisions. Through online communities, product exchanges, panels, and more, Fuel Cycle offers the only all-in-one market research platform for brands to connect to their customers. With Fuel Cycle, organizations can quickly act upon reliable data to help predict the future of their industry and stay one step ahead of the competition. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Fuel Cycle powers the world's most customer-centric brands including Google, Hulu, Church & Dwight, Viacom, AIG and more. Its partners include Salesforce, Marketo, SurveyGizmo, Voxpopme and many others across the MR ecosystem. For more information, visit fuelcycle.com

About Built In La

Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the US, Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of 1 million tech professionals every month and in 2019, the company hit a milestone, serving 1,000 companies annually. Visit BuilInLA.com for more information.

