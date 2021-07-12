Fuel Cycle Launches Frictionless Standalone Video Interview Product

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle, Inc., the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, introduces Live, a new virtual interview solution designed to rapidly increase insights volume from customers and product users.

Live expands the qualitative research capabilities of businesses by dramatically simplifying the process of hosting focus groups and user interviews. Conversations hosted through Live directly impact revenue and product development by connecting brands with customers more regularly, reducing the cost of recruiting, and facilitating more efficient scheduling and research project management. Live solves the common pain-points of companies that run most of their research online but have been missing a purpose-built solution designed for virtual qualitative research. With Live, video research is made simple and high-touch qualitative projects can go from inception to insights delivery in hours or days, not weeks or months.

Here are a few of the benefits that Live delivers:

Automated Scheduling and Reminders: Schedule meetings through a built-in calendar system, without all the back-and-forth of email

Dedicated Mobile App: Live is the first tool in the market with a dedicated mobile app that enables interviews with customers wherever they are---on the go, in the store, or right at home

Capture Key Moments: The in-platform note taking tool makes it easy to record, tag, and share key moments with stakeholders

Automated Transcription: Automatically get time-coded transcripts between multiple parties for fast insights

Advanced Controls: Live gives researchers control over their research environment, including the ability to bring participants in and out of the digital space

Rick Kelly, Chief Product Officer at Fuel Cycle says, "We've reimagined from the ground up what it means to have frictionless customer conversations, and Live is the product of that vision. It's designed so researchers and product managers don't have to worry about anything other than listening and sharing with their customers in an easy-to-use environment, leading to more insights and better business outcomes."

Live by Fuel Cycle is available now for a risk-free, two-week trial of the platform.

For more information visit here

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle's award-winning Market Research Cloud is the most comprehensive intelligence gathering ecosystem that exists today. Our platform enables decision makers to maintain constant connections with their customers, prospects, and users to uncover real-world actionable intelligence. By integrating human insight with critical business data, and through automated quantitative and qualitative research solutions, Fuel Cycle's Market Research Cloud powers product innovation, brand intelligence, and enhanced user experience. Breakthroughs require action. We built Fuel Cycle to ignite it.

What users were saying What we delivered "I hate having to manually schedule and reschedule customers. I spend a good portion of my day just managing recruits."

Automated Scheduling: Live handles the back and forth of scheduling customers. We can also manage recruiting targeted customers and moderating your interviews. "I was looking at another focus group solution, and they don't allow you to interview mobile users and desktop users at the same time."

Dedicated Mobile App: Live is the first to market with a dedicated mobile app that allows you to interview users anywhere they are---on the go, in a store or right at home "When I first looked at Live, one of the things I love was how easy it is it use." Redesigned User-Experience: Live is built for frictionless customer conversations, meaning you can launch a focus group in minutes, not days

"We reimagined from the ground up what it means to have frictionless customer conversations, and Live is the product of that vision. It's made so clients don't have to worry about anything other than listening and sharing with their customers."

Live by Fuel Cycle is now available here and starts at $1800/year. The self-service platform means clients can easily get set-up and get started. There is also a two-week free trial for customers that want to try the product risk-free first.

