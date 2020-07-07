Fuel Cycle Ranks Top of List in GreenBook GRIT Report

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle Inc., the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies is awarded three recognitions in the latest GreenBook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) Report - #6 Technology Provider, #21 Strategic Consulting Category, and #22 of the Top 50 Most Innovative Companies.

The GRIT report is one of the most acclaimed and widely read reports outlining trends in the market research industry. Released by Greenbook, a leading market research publication, the 26th edition of the GRIT Report is based on feedback from insights professionals around the world, providing one of the most comprehensive and complete comparisons of the key players in the space. Within the Business & Innovation edition is the highly regarded 'GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Companies' list – including five segmented sublists highlighting specialized leaders across the industry.

Fuel Cycle is honored to be recognized the #6 Technology Provider, a recognition that reflects Fuel Cycle's history of delivering valuable, innovative solutions that evolve as the insights industry does, while providing top-notch user support.

Leading with customer centricity has always been an internal core value at Fuel Cycle, which guided earning the 22nd spot on the 'Top 50 Most Innovative Companies' list and 21nd in the Strategic Consulting Category. Fuel Cycle's vision is to continue modernizing market research with powerful analytics, automated research workflows, and platforms for continuous research and agile insights, all resulting in superior ROI.

"Fuel Cycle helps legendary brands modernize their market research and it's incredibly rewarding to be recognized for our technology leadership," says Eran Gilad, CEO of Fuel Cycle. "Our Fuel Cycle Exchange brings GRIT's most innovative market research providers together within one unified research cloud, making research insights more accessible to decision makers than ever before. We're honored to be recognized by GRIT as a leader in the technology, innovation, and strategic consulting categories."

"One of our company's core values is customer-centricity," says Rick Kelly, Fuel Cycle's Chief Product Officer. "It permeates everything we do, including technology development. We're grateful to be recognized for our efforts to build valuable solutions for our customers and look forward to continuing our pattern of innovation in the future."

The full lists can be viewed in the GRIT Report, download available www.fuelcycle.com

About Fuel Cycle: Fuel Cycle is the leading cloud-based experience management platform for supercharging the relationship between humans and brands. Through community, panel, progressive profiling, and a partnership exchange of 40+ end-point solutions, Fuel Cycle offers the only all-in-one ecosystem that combines quantitative and qualitative data to power real-time business decisions across 4 levels of experience: Product Experience, Brand Experience, Customer Experience, and Employee Experience. For more information, visit fuelcycle.com.

