Fuel Cycle Recognized as Best Company for Employee Perks and Benefits

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 14 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle Inc., the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies is recognized by the 2020 Comparably Awards for the category "Best Companies for Perks and Benefits."

This set of Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period (September 27, 2019 through September 27, 2020). There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required to qualify. The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies large and small.

"Our people are incredibly dedicated to the work we do at Fuel Cycle, rewarding our employees for their contributions with a robust benefits package and amazing perks is a top priority for our leaders." says Yami Rodriquez, Senior Human Resources Manager at Fuel Cycle. .

Internal initiatives dedicated to providing employees with perks and benefits is a top priority for the organization every day. Prior to a remote culture, in-office perks ranged from fully stocked refrigerators, catered meals, team building events, and quarterly branded gifts to employees recognizing them for their dedication to Fuel Cycle's values. Presently, the company surveys employees regularly to ensure the well-being of every team member and understand how to support them in a virtual world. Fuel Cycle offers its employees quarterly gifts, provides paid virtual learning opportunities, supplying home office equipment, and reimbursing home office needs. Fuel Cycle also offers competitive benefits and retirement plan packages that serve a diverse workforce.

About Comparably: Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

About Fuel Cycle: Fuel Cycle is the leading cloud-based experience management platform for supercharging the relationship between humans and brands. Through community, panel, progressive profiling, and a partnership exchange of 40+ end-point solutions, Fuel Cycle offers the only all-in-one ecosystem that combines quantitative and qualitative data to power real-time business decisions across 4 levels of experience: Product Experience, Brand Experience, Customer Experience, and Employee Experience. For more information, visit fuelcycle.com.

