Fuel Cycle Recognized as Best Company for Professional Development

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle Inc., the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies is recognized by the 2020 Comparably Awards for the category "Best Companies for Professional Development."

This set of Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period (June 30, 2019 through June 30, 2020). There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required to qualify. The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies large and small.

"We are elated to be receiving this award," says Yami Rodriguez, Sr. HR Manager at Fuel Cycle. "One of our main areas of focus over the years has been creating opportunities for growth for our people, while helping them build careers that leverage their strengths and passions. We are always learning, growing, and empowering each other." Two of Fuel Cycle's values are 'endless curiosity' and 'team before self,' which foster the belief that we should always be learning, pushing boundaries and putting teamwork at the center of everyday activities.

Internal initiatives dedicated to Fuel Cycle employees' professional development include a Leadership Development Program, internal training & workshops, virtual learning courses through LMS (Learning Management System), professional mentorship & coaching, certification programs, and instructor-led training courses. Each employee is regarded for their individual strengths and therefor encouraged to develop the skills that will be most useful to their personal growth-path.

About Comparably: Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

About Fuel Cycle: Fuel Cycle is the leading cloud-based experience management platform for supercharging the relationship between humans and brands. Through community, panel, progressive profiling, and a partnership exchange of 40+ end-point solutions, Fuel Cycle offers the only all-in-one ecosystem that combines quantitative and qualitative data to power real-time business decisions across 4 levels of experience: Product Experience, Brand Experience, Customer Experience, and Employee Experience. For more information, visit fuelcycle.com.

