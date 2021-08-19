Fueled by Its Successful $7 Million Seed Round, DignifiHealth Announces CEO and Key Executive Hires

WILLIAMSON, W.Va., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DignifiHealth is a leading healthcare technology platform driving access and efficiency with dynamic digital solutions and health management tools for the broader population.

"The vision and potential for success of DignifiHealth is driven by the dedication and passion I have seen firsthand from this leadership team," said Brad Smith, former Intuit CEO and current Executive Chairman. "I'm inspired by their commitment and impressed with what the DignifiHealth platform is striving to achieve."

Richard Queen has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, formerly serving as DignifiHealth's Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder. Mr. Queen created and developed the clinical intelligence layer that powers DignifiHealth in 2018 and brings more than 15 years of experience in hospital and provider group management, including diverse titles such as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Business Intelligence, and VP of Data Science. Combining his educational background in finance, his vast experience within the healthcare industry, and his more than 20 years in technology and automation, he brings a unique perspective in his vision on the future of healthcare.

James Hale has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. His notable career includes serving as Head of Platform at Artivest where he worked closely with clients, vendors, and internal teams to drive innovation and accelerate the adoption and growth of Artivest's web-based platform. Mr. Hale also previously served as Director of Alternative Investments Platform Administration at Raymond James. His extensive experience operationalizing businesses and delivering SaaS platforms to clients will be key in driving DignifiHealth's performance and scaled growth.

Ali Price has joined DignifiHealth as VP of Marketing & Communications. Ms. Price has more than 15 years of experience managing communications and business advancement efforts. She most recently served as VP of Marketing & Communications for Stifel's Public Finance division. Throughout her career, Ms. Price has built a reputation as an insightful and thoughtful communications leader and strategist.

About DignifiHealth

Founded in 2020 in Williamson, West Virginia, DignifiHealth is defining the future of healthcare by delivering dynamic digital solutions and health management tools. Leading the way in human-centered healthcare, DignifiHealth is transforming the way patients, providers, payers, and employers proactively manage personal health. Clients use DignifiHealth's clinical decision support platform and connected care solutions to reduce costs, save time, and deliver seamless healthcare experiences.

