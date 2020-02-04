FuelRod Mobile Charging Expands Service with New Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) Kiosk Locations

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricopian, Inc., California-based developer of the innovative FuelRod mobile charging service for smartphones and tablets, announced the expansion of its innovative FuelRod™ Mobile Charging Service to the Pacific Northwest with installation of charge on-the-go SwapBox™ kiosks at the region's busiest international gateway, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

With this new convenience, passengers, crew and staff at the nation's eighth most traveled airport can charge on the go by picking up a new mobile charge kit, complete with connectors, at the FuelRod kiosks. Users who already have a FuelRod charger can use kiosks at SEA or any of more than three dozen other airports across the country to swap instantly for a freshly charged unit. The initial rollout features four locations, with more slated in the coming months. Users can find kiosks near: Gates A1-A2, C16, D1 and Baggage Claim 9.

"As more and more passengers rely on their phones and other mobile devices, the FuelRod option offers the flexibility to easily charge while moving between gates or enjoying our airport's many amenities," noted Dawn Hunter, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's Senior Manager, Airport Dining and Retail.

Tricopian co-founder, Joe Yeagley added, "We are happy to add SEA to our growing list of airport locations as our first installation in the Pacific Northwest. Not only can users find our SwapBoxes at 42 airports, we're also located at the nation's most popular theme parks along with an expanding list of conference centers, universities, and other public locations across the country."

To celebrate our newest location, users can enter Code: SUPER20 at any kiosk to receive $2 off the price of a new kit or swap through February 17, 2020. For additional swap or purchase credits, customers can download the FuelRod mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

The rechargeable FuelRods extend the usage and talk time for Apple® or Android™ smartphones as well as iPads and tablets. Each FuelRod kit, comes with cables for all recent Apple and Android devices and used FuelRods can be exchanged for fully charged replacements at any kiosk or "SwapBox" for a modest fee or recharged via USB using the included cables.

FuelRod SwapBox kiosks are available at a growing number of locations in the U.S. In addition, FuelRod chargers can be purchased online at www.fuel-rod.com. FuelRod can be found on Twitter @FuelRodPower and on Facebook at FuelRodPower.

About Tricopian, Inc.

Founded in 2011, San Diego-based Tricopian, Inc. is the manufacturer of the popular FuelRod™ Power-on-the-Go mobile device charging service. The innovative FuelRod recharge and swap program, available at numerous airports in the U.S. as well as at theme parks and convention centers helps to keep batteries out of landfills to support a cleaner, more productive planet.

Tricopian holds patents on its two-way exchange kiosks in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and China and is the first company to achieve UL listing on both its batteries and instant SwapBox™ kiosks. Tricopian offers battery solutions servicing a wide range of product applications from cell phones and tablets, to flashlights and remote-control toys. For more information, visit www.fuel-rod.com.

About Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Operated by the Port of Seattle, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is a top-ten U.S. airport, serving 51.8 million passengers and 453,549 metric tons of air cargo in 2019. As the region's gateway to the globe, 30 airlines connect to 91 non-stop domestic and 27 international destinations. At SEA, we promise to create, through a passionate service culture, an elevated travel experience that's inspired by the original nature of the Pacific Northwest. 2020 is a monumental year at SEA, ushering in a new era of customer-centered travel with better services, facilities, and amenities. For more information, visit www.flysea.org and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Every day. Elevate.

