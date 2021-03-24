Fuels Institute Identifies Policy Considerations Relative to Bans on Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The best policies are those that have considered the possible challenges to success that might arise," said John Eichberger, executive director of the Fuels Institute. "Policy Considerations: Proposals to Ban the Sale of Combustion Engine Vehicles," was written as a tool to prompt discussion and encourage policymakers to carefully consider the potential implications of such a policy in order to mitigate negative and amplify positive outcomes.

To date, more than a dozen countries have announced their intent to ban the sale of new ICE-equipped vehicles, as have smaller governmental regions like California, British Columbia, and Quebec. These countries, including China, represent almost half of the global light duty vehicle market. It is clear that momentum for these types of policies is growing and the Fuels Institute wants to ensure such policies are comprehensive and take into careful consideration the various factors that will inevitably be affected with their implementation.

In working with a diverse set of interested stakeholders, the Fuels Institute identified several elements worthy of consideration when crafting such policies. This new paper presents them in three main categories: environmental impact, market readiness, and consumer and stakeholder impact.

By carefully analyzing the issues and questions posed in this report, policymakers will be poised to better understand the challenges ICE bans pose to the industry and how to craft a policy that minimizes barriers to the policy's success.

"The Fuels Institute does not take a position on whether such policies should be implemented, we simply want to encourage policymakers to carefully think through the implications of such a significant change to the market," Eichberger said. "Only by considering what might transpire and where challenges may exist can leaders develop effective plans to achieve their overall objectives. We hope this paper serves as a resource that supports the development of thoughtful improvements to the transportation sector."

