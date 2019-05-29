Fuigo Launches Market, a First-of-Its-Kind Interior Design Marketplace

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuigo, the award-winning co-working studio and developer of a market-leading enterprise project management software for interior designers, announces the launch of Market, a groundbreaking marketplace that reimagines and streamlines sourcing, purchasing and tracking for trade orders from the world's finest luxury brands.

The new software serves the $78 billion dollar interior design industry by expediting the interior design purchase process up to 75%, allowing designers to devote more time to the art of their craft and business development. Working in tandem with the Fuigo project management platform, all purchasing is automatically included into the reporting and analytics of the tool, saving designers considerable time and effort and making it seamless to prepare proposals and invoicing for clients projects.

"Market streamlines sourcing and creates more time for creative ideation," says Maury Riad, co-founder of Fuigo. It's easy to use; designers can add Market purchases directly into their projects, create tear sheets, request samples, or message vendors with a single click. "It's not about helping designers a little," adds Riad, "it's about completely transforming the arduous task of purchasing, allowing it to become a part of the artistic process."

This is the first platform of its kind, custom-built for professional designers to discover, source and purchase from the world's finest luxury trade brands. Whether a designer knows what they're looking for or simply seeking inspiration, Market will get them there faster. Designers can search by category, product and price, making discovery painless and easy. All Market products are offered at trade pricing exclusively for design professionals. What's more, by aggregating the purchasing power of designers, Market offers even deeper discounts at a group rate, increasing the bottom line of design firms by up to 30%.

"Market showcases over 200 of the best artisans and makers working today," says Riad. "Not only are we hoping to improve designers' workflow, but we're also aiming to give these brands a wider platform for discovery."

Featuring some of the top names in the trade, like Fortuny, Holland & Sherry, Kravet, Brunschwig, Lee Jofa, Pierre Frey, Nobilis, and Saint-Louis, there's plenty of quality design to be found on Market, right where designers need it most.

Fuigo Market features include:

Trade Vendors

200 top trade brands, projected to grow to 500+ vendors and 200,000+ SKUs by the end of 2019.

Access to Immediate Trade Pricing

Market purchasing saves time and money. With one resale certificate once, designers access trade pricing on all Market brands.

All Market products are offered at price parity, ensuring you secure the lowest possible price for every item.

Real-Time Vendor Communication

Market eliminates resource intensive offline vendor communications.

Intuitive in-platform vendor chat streamlines and simplifies product specification management.

Easy-to-Use Discovery Tools

Searching by category, product and price makes discovery painless and easy.

Intelligent search and powerful filters curate an unmatched repository of the trade brands interior designers prefer.

Powerful Quoting and Proposal Tools

Simple quoting and proposal tools unlock more time for creative ideation.

Quickly create tear sheets, request samples or message vendors with a single click.

"Letting designers do what they do best is really what turned me on about Fuigo. Imagine if Picasso had to spend three-quarters of his time managing his business. Fuigo is doing more than giving people more to buy or a place to go—it facilitates their business, which is a very different model."

-John Edelman, Stakeholder

About the CEO:

For over 25 years, Maury Riad has worked in the world of interior design. Stewards of the Fortuny legacy, he and his brother, Mickey, took over operations of the Venetian textile company from their father in the early 1990s. Together, they brought the 100-year-old firm online and into modernity, with Maury overseeing the business and its operations. Along with Mickey, Maury is Co-Founder of Fuigo. As CEO, Maury brings his passion and respect for the arts to Fuigo, where he wants independent interior designers to have the opportunity to thrive in an increasingly corporate world.

About Fuigo:

Fuigo was founded in 2015 by Maury and Mickey Riad, owners of the heritage textile company Fortuny. Fuigo's mission is to build real and virtual platforms that promote and future-proof exceptional interior design. Fuigo's award-winning 18,000 square-foot Park Avenue studio includes beautiful workspaces and New York's largest material lending library with samples from over 1,000 of the top A&D vendors. Fuigo is a leading technology company providing end-to-end business software that allows interior designers to achieve both creative and business excellence.

