Fuigo Market Welcomes Kravet, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuigo, the award-winning developer of end-to-end technology solutions for professional interior design, announces a partnership with Kravet Inc. Established in 1918, and now a fifth-generation family business, Kravet Inc. is a leader in the trade home furnishings industry, distributing fabrics, furniture, wall coverings, trimmings, carpets and decorative accessories.

Kravet Inc. joins Fuigo as a vendor in Market, a first-of-its-kind digital platform that is custom-built for design professionals to discover, source and order from the world's finest luxury trade brands. In one place, designers can purchase materials and organize client proposals, analytics and invoicing, streamlining their workflow and leaving time for business development and creative ideation.

Offering a range of styles from contemporary to traditional across all product categories, Kravet Inc. has one of the largest sourcing lists in the industry. Now just past its 100th anniversary, the heritage company owns Lee Jofa, Brunschwig & Fils, and GP & J Baker and distributes a series of other high-end luxury brands across the globe.

Kravet Inc.'s commitment to the interior design industry and showcasing a wide range of the best and the brightest designers aligns with Fuigo's vision for Market as the one-stop-shop for the savviest industry professionals working today. All of Kravet Inc.'s collections will be included in Market, making Fuigo the first trade-focused business management platform to hold Lee Jofa and Brunschwig & Fils.

"This is an exciting partnership for us," says Fuigo co-founder Maury Riad. "With a 100-year history of excellence, Kravet Inc. is a sterling addition to Market and its breadth and power as a one-of-a-kind sourcing tool for the trade."

With the inclusion of Kravet Inc. in Market, buyers will have access to an incredible diversity of categories and price points, launching both Kravet Inc. and Fuigo into a design future that does not sacrifice quality and care to the hands of technological advancement and greater accessibility. Both brands are working hard for today's designers.

About Fuigo:

Fuigo was founded in 2015 by Maury and Mickey Riad, owners of the heritage textile company Fortuny. Fuigo's mission is to build real and virtual platforms that promote and future-proof exceptional interior design. Fuigo's award-winning 18,000 square-foot Park Avenue studio includes beautiful workspaces and New York's largest material lending library with samples from over 1,000 of the top A&D vendors. Fuigo is a leading technology company providing end-to-end business software that allows interior designers to achieve both creative and business excellence.

About Kravet Inc.:

Kravet Inc., established in 1918, is the industry leader in to-the-trade home furnishings. This fifth generation family business distributes fabrics, furniture, wall coverings, trimmings, carpets and accessories. The family's commitment to innovation has helped the company transform from a small fabric house to a global leader, representing brands and designers from all over the world. In 2015, Kravet Inc. introduced curatedkravet.com, a to-the-trade only e-commerce site offering designers unique furniture and accessories curated from around the globe. Kravet Inc. owns Kravet, Lee Jofa, Groundworks, GP & J Baker, and Brunschwig & Fils, all high-end fabric houses that specialize in style, luxury, and exceptional design. With locations in North America and worldwide, Kravet Inc. offers the highest level of customer service, quality products, and web technology for today's design professional. For further brand information, please refer to kravet.com.

SOURCE Fuigo