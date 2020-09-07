Fuji Television's International Department Launches Japanese-language Course on YouTube for Global Viewers

TOKYO, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuji Television Network, Inc.'s international department has started its new internet program in September. After a worldwide "Stay home, stay safe" track, people are getting accustomed to working at home, social distancing, and higher hygiene standards. During these times, "Mind Blowing Tips! CRAZY JAPANESE LESSONS -- A compulsory course for our global friends --," an educational show to enjoy while staying at home, aims to introduce interesting facts about Japanese to the world.

Logo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106214/202008133100/_prw_PI1fl_D8jGfJ10.jpg

Logo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106214/202008133100/_prw_PI2fl_6IyUNYT8.jpg

Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106214/202008133100/_prw_PI3fl_ZjiyOJ27.jpg

Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106214/202008133100/_prw_PI4fl_VeqF5tkA.jpg

Japanese is a difficult language to learn with its plethora of polite expressions, metaphors, words with double meanings, differences in private and public speaking, etc. This one-of-a-kind educational program will entertain and teach crazy Japanese expressions to global viewers, including: words that change meanings with a single letter, weird names for things, and phrases that animals would make complaints about if they knew their meaning.

The program's MC Nobuyuki Tsuchiya from Knights, one of Japan's top traditional-style comic duos, and the show's mascot Peruri will spice up each lesson. Renowned TV writer Mitsuru Kuramoto, aka the "Japanese-language stalker," is writing the show and is doing the voice of Peruri.

Enjoy Japan even more at home by learning the mysteries of the Japanese language. Have fun communicating with Japanese as viewers learn new phrases and make more friends when they visit Japan next time.

Program Overview:

Title: Mind Blowing Tips! CRAZY JAPANESE LESSONS -- A compulsory course for our global friends --

Air Date: 5 a.m. (JST) on Sundays, from September 6, 2020

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0otIoUVM7tWtLHuYJ5OhYA

HP: https://www.fujitv.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fujitelevision.eng

About FUJI TV

Fuji Television (or Fuji TV for short) continues to maintain its status as an innovative leader in Japan's television industry since its establishment in 1959. Fuji TV provides high-quality programs in all genres, ranging from dramas, variety shows, and infotainment to sports and news.

SOURCE Fuji Television Network, Inc.