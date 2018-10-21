Fujifilm Announces Entry Into U.S. Computed Tomography Market With Unveiling Of FCT Embrace At ASTRO 2018

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, today introduced the FCT Embrace. Powered by Analogic, the FCT Embrace is the world's first 85cm wide bore computed tomography (CT) imaging unit with 64 or 128 slice configurations. Optimized for both oncology and radiology applications, the FCT Embrace, combined with other market-leading oncology solutions, offers enhanced and efficient CT Simulation with radiotherapy treatment planning capabilities. The unveiling at booth #3063 during the 2018 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting marks Fujifilm's entry into the CT market, expanding its end-to-end diagnostic imaging product portfolio which is recognized for exceptional imaging at low dose.

"Fujifilm is a company of 'firsts' in diagnostic imaging. In 1936, we took our first steps in the development of X-ray film; and in 1983, we pioneered the first digitized radiography system in the world," said Johann Fernando, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Once again we are innovating with the launch of the FCT Embrace, a solution that provides the most slices ever seen on an 85cm bore system. Designed to improve radiation oncology care, this advanced solution boosts patient comfort and security by offering the widest tabletop currently available at 49cm, and accommodating bariatric patients of up to 660lbs."

The new, state-of-the-art FCT Embrace provides exceptional imaging capabilities on an easy-to-use, standardized platform for both radiology and oncology. Designed to improve accuracy throughout the entire oncology care cycle, the 85cm bore optimally matches the rotational arc of the linear accelerator—offering easy and precise positioning options for simulation and treatment planning. This unique solution allows oncology patients to be imaged in their optimal treatment position at the full clinical image quality afforded by 64 slice or greater systems for the first time; maintaining the accuracy requirements radiation oncology demands without compromising diagnostic image quality.

With over 80 years of medical imaging experience, Fujifilm's expertise in brilliant image quality, low dose, and patient comfort is now available to the CT market for oncology, interventional CT and radiology.

