Fujifilm Collaborates with Lunit on AI Pilot Project with Salud Digna Healthcare Network

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Booth #2545) – FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. , a leading provider of Enterprise Imaging and Medical Informatics solutions, and developer of REiLI artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, today announced a joint collaboration with Lunit Inc., a Korean-based medical AI software company, and Salud Digna, one of the largest diagnostic service providers in Mexico with 94 clinics around 24 states. The goal of the collaboration is to have radiologists in a real-world setting evaluate AI technologies for diagnostic imaging being developed by both Fujifilm and Lunit.

Under the pilot project, Fujifilm's REiLI AI platform within Fujifilm's Synapse 5 PACS will be integrated with Lunit INSIGHT, Lunit's medical AI solution for chest radiography and mammography at multiple Salud Digna facilities. The objective of the pilot project is to obtain feedback and input from approximately 20 radiologists at Salud Digna with the long-term goal of advancing the development of AI applications and technologies of both Fujifilm and Lunit. The project also seeks to evaluate worklist prioritization features based on AI solution results that are in development within Synapse 5 PACS, which are intended to improve radiologists' productivity as well as the speed and accuracy of diagnosis.

"Fujifilm is very excited about the opportunity to have clinicians at Salud Digna evaluate our open AI platform in conjunction with Lunit's AI solutions," said Tak Shimomura, Chief Technical Officer of Medical Informatics at FUJIFILM Medical Systems, U.S.A., Inc. "Salud Digna is the first healthcare system to implement Fujifilm's AI platform and was selected for the project as a result of its reputation as a progressive provider with a focus on training, technology and commitment to accessible, quality care for economically-disadvantaged patients. We firmly believe this joint collaboration will have a positive impact on both clinicians and patients at Salud Digna."

Under the REiLI brand, Fujifilm is responding to market demands by developing AI technologies that strongly support diagnostic imaging, medical workflow, and equipment warranty and service by leveraging the combination of deep learning in its AI technology with Fujifilm's image processing heritage. In an increasingly complex healthcare environment with massive datasets and rising demand for high-quality care, AI technology has the potential to change the practice of medicine. Fujifilm is at the forefront and will continue to evolve its AI portfolio to meet emerging challenges of healthcare providers, all with an eye toward contributing to improved patient care and outcomes.

