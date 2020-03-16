FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Announces Appointment Of Christine Vannais As Chief Operating Officer For Its North Carolina Site

Christine joined FDB in 2012 and she has led the North Carolina Manufacturing Operations team since 2014 as part of the Site Leadership Team. In this role she has been responsible for the site's 24/7 manufacturing operations, which include cGMP production in both microbial and mammalian systems.

"I am delighted to have Christine as lead of our North Carolina site," said Martin Meeson, currently President & COO of the North Carolina site. "She brings a wealth of experience and demonstrated leadership. Christine will be a key contributor in our continued growth, aligned with our mission to be Partners for Life, advancing tomorrow's medicines." Martin is to be appointed President & CEO of FDB as of April 1.

Vannais brings over twenty years of experience working in a variety of industries including contract biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing, USDA biological vaccine manufacturing and research, FDA and EU small molecule manufacturing, primary and secondary packaging operations, API potent compound manufacturing, Department of Defense sites, among others.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies an industry-leading Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with locations in Teesside, UK, RTP, North Carolina, College Station, Texas and Hillerod, Denmark. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has over thirty years of experience in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway™ microbial and Apollo X™ cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a partnership between FUJIFILM Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

SOURCE FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies