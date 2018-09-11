Fujifilm Inks Deals For Four New Synapse Enterprise Imaging Solution Deployments

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc ., a leading provider of Enterprise Imaging and Medical Informatics solutions, continues to see growth as the Enterprise Imaging partner of choice for several healthcare organizations across the nation. Fujifilm has secured four new contracts for the implementation of various products from its comprehensive Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, including Synapse 5 PACS, Synapse 3D, Synapse VNA, Synapse Mobility Enterprise Viewer and Synapse Cardiovascular.

"We're excited to welcome new customers to experience our Enterprise Imaging innovations, and see current customers continuing to expand their existing system to include additional Fujifilm Synapse products. Lee Health, like so many of our customers who first successfully deployed Synapse PACS, are now growing their portfolio to include more Synapse technologies for a broader Enterprise Imaging strategy, which is a testament to their satisfaction with the brand and Fujifilm's capabilities," said Bill Lacy, Vice President, Medical Informatics at FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "We also look forward to becoming the long-term Enterprise Imaging partner of choice for three new healthcare facilities- Nemours Children's Health System, Hackensack Radiology Group and Anderson Hospital- all first time Synapse customers who are looking to take advantage of our innovative technology and leverage our deep experience in developing and deploying Enterprise Imaging."

Fujifilm signed contracts for its Enterprise Imaging solutions with the following facilities:

Lee Health, Fort Myers, FL. Already a Fujifilm PACS customer, Lee Health is the largest healthcare system in Southwest Florida. Four Lee Health acute care hospitals are among the 2017 Most Wired, according to the 19th Annual Health Care's Most Wired® survey, released by the American Hospital Association's (AHA) Health Forum. Lee Health contracted with Fujifilm to expand its existing Enterprise Imaging solutions in its hospitals to include Synapse Cardiovascular, Synapse VNA, and Synapse Mobility Enterprise Viewer.

Nemours Children's Health System, Jacksonville, FL, Orlando, FL, Pensacola, FL,

Wilmington, DE. Nemours earned a Stage 7 designation for its hospitals in Orlando and

Wilmington, Delaware from the Health Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS). Stage 7 is the highest-possible level and earned after demonstrating the mostsophisticated use of electronic health records. It is achieved by only five percent of hospitals in the U.S. Nemours Children's Health System is recognized for its effective use of healthcare IT to improve the safety and quality of patient care. Strengthening its healthcare IT solutions, this non-profit pediatric health system contracted with Fujifilm to replace its existing PACS with Synapse PACS, Synapse VNA, Synapse 3D, and Synapse Mobility Enterprise Viewer.

Hackensack Radiology Group, Hackensack, NJ. Hackensack Radiology Group is dedicated to providing the highest quality patient care with the most advanced imaging technologies available. As northern New Jersey's leading radiology practice, and the largest regional subspecialty imaging group, the practice was seeking a single user interface, a system with advanced server-side rendering capabilities for remote reading. Hackensack ultimately replaced its legacy PACS system with Fujifilm's Synapse PACS.

Anderson Health System, Maryville, IL. Serving the communities of Madison County for over 40 years, this 154-bed inpatient and outpatient acute care facility offers cutting edge medical diagnostics that may not often be found in a local community setting. After circumstance led the health system back to the market to evaluate enterprise-wide solutions, Anderson gave every vendor an opportunity to showcase cardiology and radiology solutions. Anderson Hospital stakeholders were in 100% agreement that Fujifilm's Synapse PACS, Synapse CV, Synapse VNA and Synapse Mobility Enterprise Viewer were the products of choice for their health system.

Visit www.fujimed.com for more information on Fujifilm's line of Synapse Enterprise Imaging solutions.

