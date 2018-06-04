Fujifilm launches "instax SQUARE SQ6 Taylor Swift Edition", designed by instax global partner Taylor Swift

The "instax SQUARE SQ6 Taylor Swift Edition" features a gold-colored newspaper pattern on a black base for a stylish body with a design similar to Taylor Swift's latest record-breaking album reputation. The metallic ring around the lens goes well with the gold design pattern, giving a luxurious finish. A faithful reproduction of Taylor Swift's autograph is printed on the back of the body. It also includes Taylor Swift original camera strap and film case. Original Taylor Swift Edition film, featuring a print of Taylor Swift's autograph on a black frame, will be released alongside the camera on October 20, 2018.

The "instax SQUARE SQ6 Taylor Swift Edition and "instax SQUARE Film Taylor Swift Edition" are currently on display as part of the instax Experience Booth located at each stop of the critically acclaimed "Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour," which has broken multiple records to date and will culminate in Japan at the Tokyo Dome November 20 and 21. The tour opened at University of Phoenix stadium in Glendale Arizona, where the stadium announced TS set the all time concert attendance record. Management at MetLife stadium in East Rutherford NJ and at Gillette stadium in Foxborough Mass, both publicly stated that TS was the first female artist to ever play three consecutive nights at their stadiums. Also first female artist to play two consecutive dates at Croke Park in Ireland. More facts and records to follow.

The products of instax series have been widely used all over the world since its first launch in 1998, and cumulative shipments have exceeded 30 million units across the globe. Fujifilm will continue to spread the instant photo system "instax," which allows everyone to "enjoy printing photos as they take them," around the world.

1. Product Name (1) Instant Camera "instax SQUARE SQ6" Taylor Swift Edition (2) Square format film "instax SQUARE Film" Taylor Swift Edition 2. Release Date Scheduled to go on sale October 20, 2018 3. Price Open price 4. Main Specifications

(1) "instax SQUARE SQ6" Taylor Swift Edition Film FUJIFILM Instant Film "instax SQUARE Film" (available separately) Lens Retractable lens, 2 components, 2 elements, f = 65.75 mm, 1:12.6 Viewfinder Inverted Galilean finder, 0.4 x, with target spot Focusing Motor-driven 3-range switching (0.3 m - 0.5 m/1 ft. - 1.6 ft., 0.5 m - 2 m/1.6 ft - 6.6 ft., 2 m/6.6 ft. and beyond) Macro Mode (0.3 m - 0.5 m/1 ft. - 1.6 ft.) Normal Mode (0.5 m - 2 m/1.6 ft - 6.6 ft.) Landscape Mode (2 m/6.6 ft and beyond) Shutter Release Programmed electronic shutter release, 1.6 sec - 1/400 sec. Exposure Control Automatic, Interlocking range (ISO 800) : LV 5 - LV 15.5, Exposure compensation: ±2/3 EV Film Feeding Out Automatic Film Developing Time Approximately 90 seconds (Varies depending on the ambient temperature) Flash In Macro mode: Built-in, low-brightness automatic electronic flash In a mode other than Macro mode: Always flashing Charging time: 0.2 sec - 7 sec (using a new battery), Flash charging indicator, Effective flash lamp range: 0.3 m - 2.7 m/1 ft. - 8.9 ft. Self-Timer Electronically controlled, approx. 10 second delay, Can be stopped mid-run LED Display Shooting mode (Auto, Selfie, Macro, Landscape, Double exposure), Brightness adjustment, Flash suppressing, Self-timer Mode Power Supply Two CR2/DL CR2 lithium batteries Capacity: Approximately 30 instax SQUARE 10-pack film packs with new CR2/DL CR2 lithium batteries Others Film pack confirmation window, tripod socket (tripod sold separately) Dimensions & Weight 118.7 mm × 128.1 mm × 58.1 mm/4.7 in. × 5.0 in. × 2.3 in. (not including protrusions)/393 g/13.9 oz. (without battery, strap, and film pack) Accessories Two CR2/DL CR2 lithium batteries, Taylor Swift original shoulder strap, Three flash filters, Taylor Swift original film case * Specifications are subject to change for improvement.

(2) "instax SQUARE Film" Taylor Swift Edition Screen Size 62 mm × 62 mm (L × W) Film Size 86 mm × 72 mm (L × W)

Taylor Swift's critically-adored new album, reputation, was the biggest selling album of 2017 and #1 in over 111 countries on iTunes' sales charts upon release. With almost 1.3 million albums sold in a seven-day period, Taylor is the only artist in history to have four consecutive albums sell over one million copies in their week of release (2010's Speak Now, 2012's RED, 2014's 1989 and 2017's reputation).

Taylor's chart-topping first single, "Look What You Made Me Do," broke multiple records within hours of its release. With over 10 million streams, it was the most-streamed song in a one-day period, the lyric video for "Look What You Made Me Do" broke the standing record with over 19 million views, while the music video shattered the original most viewed video (28 million) record with 43.2 million views in only 24 hours. Her current single, "Delicate" is already #1 on Hot AC.

Taylor is currently on the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour. 53 shows encompassing 36 cities spanning seven countries and four continents in seven months in 2018. It is the tour of 2018. "Taylor Swift's 'reputation' Tour Is Her Finest Yet;" said Rolling Stone. Both The Guardian and Metro called it "A Triumph" while the Los Angeles Times said, "Swift gave a master class in the constructive use of the modern technology that allowed her to establish and nurture an exceptionally powerful connection with a massive audience."

Taylor is a ten-time GRAMMY winner, a singer, songwriter, musician and producer. She is the youngest person in history to win the music industry's highest honor, The GRAMMY Award for Album of the year and she is the first female solo artist to win this prestigious award twice. Rolling Stone listed Taylor as one of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time. Time magazine featured Taylor on their prestigious 2017 Person of the Year cover, named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the world and was one of only eight candidates for the 2014 Person of the Year. A Brit and Emmy award winner, Taylor is Billboard's youngest-ever Woman of the Year and the only artist to have been awarded this honor twice.

TAYLOR SWIFT reputation STADIUM TOUR begins May 8, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. As a global sponsor of the tour, FUJIFILM Corporation will be conveying the appeal of its instax cameras to audiences around the world through instax experience booths and digital promotion activities at concert venues. Fujifilm will also be presenting sponsor of the tour's recently confirmed Japan leg, set to take place in Tokyo on November 20 and 21 officially titled TAYLOR SWIFT reputation STADIUM TOUR in Japan presented by FUJIFILM instax, with special guest Charli XCX.

