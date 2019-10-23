Fujifilm Launches the Fujifilm X-Pro3 Mirrorless Digital Camera; More Info at B&H

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1511705-REG/fujifilm_16641090_x_pro3_mirrorless_digital_camera.html

Key Features

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans BSI CMOS 4 Sensor

X-Processor 4 Image Processor

Hybrid 0.5x OVF with 3.69m -Dot OLED EVF

-Dot OLED EVF 3.0" Hidden 180° Tilting Touchscreen

Dura Black:

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1511706-REG/fujifilm_16641105_x_pro3_mirrorless_digital_camera.html

Dura Silver:

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1511707-REG/fujifilm_16641117_x_pro3_mirrorless_digital_camera.html

The biggest innovation that this camera brings is a hidden rear LCD that is available, when needed, by flipping down the camera's rear panel. In its place is an OLED readout with crucial camera data or the film simulation mode—including a new Classic Negative film simulation, which is based on Fujicolor Superia film. The camera will also record video up to DCI or UHD 4K at 30 fps.

