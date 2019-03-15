Fujifilm Launches Three New Software Tools For Its ASPIRE Cristalle Digital Mammography System

STAMFORD, Conn., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc ., a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products with a comprehensive portfolio of women's health solutions, today announced that it has fulfilled all FDA regulatory requirements for three new image processing and software advancements for its digital mammography system, ASPIRE Cristalle. Specifically, S-View, Iterative Super-resolution Reconstruction (ISR), and Tomosynthesis Spot—innovative tools designed to meet the dual challenge of higher image quality and lower dose — are now commercially available in the United States.

The ASPIRE Cristalle system with these latest features will be showcased at Fujifilm's booth at both the National Consortium of Breast Centers (NCoBC) conference (booth #306) in March and the Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) Symposium (booth #219) in April.

"The availability of these latest software advancements for ASPIRE Cristalle marks another milestone in Fujifilm's commitment to supporting clinicians in their battle against breast cancer," said Susan Crennan, Women's Health Product Marketing Manager, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "With improved visualization as well as the ability to clearly see targeted areas of concern, we are excited to be able to offer U.S. physicians these new tools to enhance their screening and diagnostic workflows."

The following three new features were designed for the ASPIRE Cristalle with digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT):

S-View: Enabling radiologists to view a synthesized 2D image reconstructed from DBT, a S-View image can be used together with tomosynthesis slice image for both screening and diagnosis. The tool provides a high level of detail but low noise within the synthetic image, delivering images that are similar in appearance to 2D. By using S-View images instead of dedicated 2D, it is possible to reduce dose as much as about 50 percent for examinations*.

The ASPIRE Cristalle digital mammography system offers DBT option and state-of-the-art dose-saving Hexagonal Close Pattern (HCP) image capture technology for 20 percent improvement in dose efficiency (compared to square pixel arrays). The ASPIRE Cristalle offers the world's best full-field digital mammography image pixel size of 50µm and features innovations to optimize contrast, enable low dose and decrease acquisition time, all while providing noticeable improvement to patient comfort with Fujifilm's patented Comfort Paddle.

For more information about Fujifilm please visit: www.fujimed.com

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions to meet the needs of healthcare facilities today and well into the future. From an unrivaled selection of digital x-ray systems, to the Synapse® brand of PACS, RIS and cardiovascular products, to advanced women's health imaging systems, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. TeraMedica Division delivers healthcare informatics, and is the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, CT. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation in Tokyo, Japan, brings innovative solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies derived from photographic film. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the fields of healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com .

*When only tomosynthesis exposure is performed instead of both 2D and tomosynthesis exposures.

*When only tomosynthesis exposure is performed instead of both 2D and tomosynthesis exposures.

SOURCE FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.

