FUJIFILM Sonosite Announces Rich Fabian's Election To Life Science Washington Executive Committee

BOTHELL, Wash., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., the world leader in point-of-care ultrasound, has announced the election of Rich Fabian, the company's President and Chief Operating Officer, to the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Life Science Washington, a statewide industry association whose mission is to stimulate life science innovation, job creation and ecosystem vibrancy across Washington. Fabian has agreed to serve as Vice Chair of the LSW Board through December 31, 2021.

"We have chosen to put our company headquarters in Washington State because of the lively, world-class scientific and medical community here, which is matched in its enthusiasm by its extraordinary academic institutions and med-tech philanthropies," said Rich Fabian, President and Chief Operating Officer, FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. "I am honored to join the Executive Committee of Life Science Washington, a primary venture ignitor and technology attractor in this area, bringing world experts and innovative solutions into play from across the Pacific and Atlantic to help encourage and accelerate the current revolution in life sciences."

Sonosite trailblazes the point-of-care ultrasound industry with a progressive leader. In addition to his recent election to the Life Science Washington Executive Committee, Rich is on the board of the Medical Imaging Technology Alliance (MITA), the voice of the medical imaging community, as well as The Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), a trade organization that advocates globally for the highest ethical standards and patient access to safe, effective and innovative medical technologies that save and improve lives.

"Life Science Washington is thrilled to welcome Rich Fabian to the Executive Committee of our Board as our new Vice Chair," said Dr. Leslie Alexandre, President and CEO of the association. "Rich is not only an outstanding leader for FUJIFILM Sonosite—the global leader in point-of-care ultrasound—he is globally respected throughout the medical device industry for his visionary leadership, business acumen and strategic approach to advocacy. We could not be luckier to have this tremendous champion of Washington's fast growing life science industry join our Board leadership team."

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. is the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra- high-frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by a global distribution network in over 100 countries. Sonosite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, please visit www.Sonosite.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

