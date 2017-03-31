FUJIFILM SonoSite Unveils Full Suite of iViz Point-of-Care Transducers

BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM SonoSite Inc., specialists in developing cutting-edge, point-of-care ultrasound solutions, today announced the launch of two new transducers for the SonoSite iViz point-of-care ultrasound, now connecting a total of four to their powerful, hand-held diagnostic tool. Built-from-the-ground-up, iViz is a lightweight, miniaturized ultrasound system that fits right into your pocket. It can be taken anywhere, from a patient's bedside to first response at a car accident. Now with the addition of the L25v and C60v transducers to its portfolio, the iViz enables clinicians the ability to view superficial applications such as ophthalmic, arterial, venous, lung and nerve as well as deeper applications such as abdominal and obstetrics.

"FUJIFILM SonoSite designs, manufactures, and tests transducers in-house with real-world customer needs in mind," said Diku Mandavia, MD, FACEP FRCPC, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, FUJIFILM SonoSite Inc. "Our transducers exceed stringent military specifications for drop-testing so you can use them with confidence in the most demanding of environments. "

The iViz combines a seven-inch high-resolution display and proprietary imaging technology to provide superior image quality, allowing for quick interpretation and diagnosis. Along with superior image quality, the iViz is manufactured using aircraft aluminum with beveled edges to protect the display and device from fluid ingress. Additionally, all transducers are drop-tested to 3 feet and are IPX-7 rated, making them fully submergible in water and approved disinfectants.

L25v Transducer: The all-new SonoSite L25v transducer is available for superficial applications such as ophthalmic, arterial, venous, lung and nerve. The pocket-sized device offers superior 2D image quality with new exam presets.

C60v Transducer: The SonoSite C60v transducer is available for deeper applications such as abdominal, lung and obstetrics! The pocket-sized, one-hand operated device offers superior 2D image quality with new exam presets, calculations and measurements suitable for acute care, internal medicine, obstetrics and veterinary. The C60v also features DirectClear Technology which elevates transducer performance by improving penetration and contrast resolution.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM SonoSite Inc., is the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra high-frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by a global distribution network in over 100 countries. SonoSite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, go to www.sonosite.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2017, the company had global revenues of $20.7 billion, at an exchange rate of 112 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please, visit www.fujifilmholdings.com.

