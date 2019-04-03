Fujifilm's Superwide Standout Acuity Ultra To Debut At Graphics Canada Expo

Acuity Ultra offers print service providers the power to profit from interior and exterior applications. Featuring impressive cost-in-use, Acuity Ultra offers increased size and quality to make the production of high-end interior graphics much more profitable.

Productivity Enhanced

Acuity Ultra is equipped with advanced features for flexible and productive superwide printing, including:

A unique chilled vacuum table to enable printing of thin heat-sensitive substrates

An on-board backlighting feature to enable image quality to be checked during printing

Multi-roll capability maximizing productivity allowing multiple jobs to be printed simultaneously

High Performance Fujifilm Uvijet Inks

Fujifilm Uvijet ink systems are renowned in the industry through Fujifilm's high-productivity wide format printers. The Uvijet GS ink series, developed specifically for use with the Acuity Ultra Series of printers, produces a low-build ink film with excellent coverage and adhesion, high density vibrant backlits and a durable finish. Fujifilm's commitment to environmental responsibility has been recognized through achieving GREENGUARD Certification, from UL Environment, for the Uvijet GS range of inks. GREENGUARD helps manufacturers create and customers choose interior products that support healthy indoor environments through low chemical emissions. Certification means that a product has been rigorously tested and shown to have low emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

"The Acuity Ultra is making its Canadian debut at the Graphics Canada Expo," says Becky McConnell, product marketing manager, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division. "The grand format Acuity Ultra is ideal for the high-end indoor display market, especially for luxury brands. With its massive format size, multi-roll potential and impressive speed, the Acuity Ultra allows PSPs the ability to profitably create exhibition graphics, point-of-purchase displays, high-value graphic art, indoor backlit displays and more."

Fujifilm's Graphics Canada Seminar Series

Wide Format – New Opportunities

Thursday, April 11, 11 am – 12 Noon, Room 510

Artisan Complete, Markham, Ontario, to share its successes with Fujifilm technology, including two Onset X3 presses, and an Onset R40i

Equipment and Skillset Requirements for Label Converting

Thursday, April 11, 1 pm – 2:30 pm, Label Expo Theater

Steve Bennett, VP of Packaging Solutions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division

CEO Fireside Chat with Frank Romano

Friday, April 12, 11 am – 12 Noon, Innovations Theater, Room 506

Michio Kondo, President, FUJIFILM Canada

Wide Format: G7 Color Management in a Wide World – The Art of Performance

Friday, April 12, 12 Noon – 12:30 pm, Aviation Room

Peter Pretzer, ColorPath Solutions Development Manager, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division

Graphics Canada Expo is Canada's largest showcase for the graphic communications and printing industries. It's a three-day celebration of the power of print and a hub of industry knowledge, networking, inspirational speakers, dynamic exhibits, technologies and solutions impacting the future of the industry.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; and one-time-use cameras; and also markets motion picture archival film and on-set color management solutions to the motion picture, broadcast and production industries. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of Fujifilm products and services in Canada. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com/northamerica, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook. To receive news and information direct from Fujifilm via RSS, subscribe at www.fujifilmusa.com/rss.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings cutting-edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

