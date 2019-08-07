Fujita Kanko Opens "Hakujukan," a Hybrid Zen Temple Lodging, in Fukui, Japan

Hakujukan was developed for visitors/guests to experience the world of Zen from the comfort of an upscale hotel. Its 18 rooms feature Japanese and western styles and are tastefully accentuated with local crafts and hi-tech gadgets, each accommodating up to four people with two beds and additional futons. Including breakfast and dinner, room rates start at 36,000 yen for two people and 56,000 yen for four people. Other facilities include a Japanese restaurant, large communal baths/outdoor baths, Zen garden, and multi-purpose room where guests can practice zazen meditation.

A unique feature of Hakujukan is its designated Zen concierge, certified by Eiheiji, who can guide guests on their visit to Eiheiji and lead them in Zen experiences. The restaurant serves "shojin ryori" (Buddhist vegetarian cuisine) in addition to other dishes. Hakujukan's Japanese-style architecture was built with precious 700-year old Eiheiji cedar cut from the temple's forest, adding another layer of traditional Japanese serenity.

"We are excited to add this unique facility to our portfolio," said Yoshihiro Ise, Fujita Kanko's President & CEO. "The number of international visitors to Japan is increasing and their needs are diversifying. Many are looking for different experiences, including a taste of Zen."

It takes about 30 minutes by Eiheiji Liner Bus to reach Eiheiji Hakujukan from JR Fukui station, which is approximately 3.5 hours from Tokyo station by train.

For more information and reservations, visit: https://www.hakujukan-eiheiji.jp/en/index/, or email info@hakujukan-eiheiji.jp

About Fujita Kanko

Fujita Kanko Inc., established in 1955, is a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo. In addition to its core hospitality business, the company operates wedding and banquet facilities, high-end resorts, leisure facilities and related services. It has 70 properties/facilities, including its flagship, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, and 35 mid-priced hotels in the Hotel Gracery and Washington Hotels groups.

