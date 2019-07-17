Fujitsu and GE Research Join LF Edge as Premier Members to Propel Open Source Innovation at the Edge

TOKYO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Source Summit Japan – LF Edge , an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that aims to establish an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, today announced Fujitsu , a leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, and GE Research , GE's innovation powerhouse where research meets reality, have joined LF Edge as Premier members.

"We are pleased to welcome Fujitsu and GE Research as the newest Premier members of LF Edge," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Automation, Edge & IoT, the Linux Foundation. "Their expertise across technology sectors and experience in delivering leading products, solutions, and research at the forefront of the industry will be instrumental in helping the LF Edge community establish a common platform for edge computing."

Launched in January of this year, LF Edge is initially comprised of five projects – including Akraino Edge Stack , EdgeX Foundry , Home Edge , Open Glossary of Edge Computing , and Project EVE – that will support emerging edge applications across areas such as non-traditional video and connected things that require lower latency, and faster processing and mobility. By forming a software stack that brings the best of cloud, enterprise and telecom, LF Edge is helping to unify a fragmented edge market around a common, open vision for the future of the industry.

"Edge computing is critical to unlock innovative ICT applications and use cases promised by 5G. Fujitsu views LF Edge as the most comprehensive and active open community addressing edge framework," said Hatsumi Iino, senior director, Strategic Planning unit, Fujitsu Limited. "Fujitsu is committed to using and contributing to open technologies, and looking forward to working with the LF edge community on customer and societal challenges."

"GE Research has been a strong adopter of Linux technologies and leader in driving Edge Computing capabilities," said Joel Markham, chief engineer, GE Research. "We are excited to join LF Edge and continue that work while collaborating on resources and sharing assets across organizations and industries."

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. The company uses its experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society.

GE Research is GE's innovation powerhouse where research meets reality. It's a world-class team of 1,000+ scientific, engineering and marketing minds (600+ Ph. Ds), working at the intersection of physics and markets, physical and digital technologies, and across a broad set of industries to deliver world-changing innovations and capabilities. To learn more, visit https://www.ge.com/research .

Fujitsu and GE Research join a growing roster of 70+ current members, which includes existing Premier members Aricent, Arm, AT&T, Baidu, Dell EMC, Dianomic Inc., Ericsson, HP Inc., HPE, Huawei, IBM, Intel, inwinStack, Juniper Networks, MobiledgeX, Netsia, Nokia Solutions, NTT, OSIsoft, Qualcomm Technologies, Radisys, Red Hat, Samsung Electronics, Seagate Technology, Tencent, WindRiver, Wipro, and ZEDEDA. A full list of LF Edge members can be found here: https://www.lfedge.org/members/

More details on LF Edge, including how to join as a member, and details on specific projects, are available here: www.lfedge.org .

