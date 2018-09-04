Fujitsu Announces the Launch of the Newest Addition to the ScanSnap Line, the ScanSnap iX1500

"With our ScanSnap line, we're making scanning approachable for all types of users," said Yasunari Shimizu, FCPA's Chief Executive Officer and President. "The ScanSnap iX1500 has experienced a significant evolution with improvements in design, function and software, but has maintained its core appeal as a simple to use, fast, and compact productivity tool. With its new touch screen and enhanced user interface, it enables everything to be done intuitively at the user's fingertips."

Key features

An optimized user experience that keeps evolving

The iX1500 is built with ScanSnap's one-touch simplicity. It increases scanning efficiency and continuously evolves to satisfy the user experience with various automation functions.

Simple from start to finish Transition from scanning to using data with just one touch of the 4.3-inch touch screen, a first for the iX Series. Performing basic tasks, such as setup and Wi-Fi configuration, checking scanning status, and choosing save-to destinations, with the touch screen is easy - even for first-time users. Users can scan with pre-configured profiles optimized for each user's workflow. With the iX1500, repetitive tasks such as sorting, saving, organizing, and connecting scanned data with other applications are made as simple as possible.

You can save information to specific destinations based on individual user preference when sharing the scanner among multiple users, such as family members. Connect to popular cloud services with ScanSnap CloudThe iX1500 features ScanSnap Cloud, which connects to your favorite cloud service to manage your documents, receipts, business cards, and photos. You can create preconfigured shortcuts right on the touch screen to send scans to a specific cloud, or use ScanSnap Cloud's intelligent sorting feature to deliver scans to the correct cloud service automatically.

One stop for all ScanSnap productivity

Users can now easily manage, edit, and utilize various types of scanned paper with the all-new ScanSnap Home interface*2. By combining powerful ScanSnap functions into a single application, it enables you to organize documents, business cards, receipts, photos, and much more.

Advanced software for total document management ScanSnap Home offers excellent functions to organize and search through your data using folders, tags, and keywords. You can now identify the digital information you need more quickly and easily than before.

Refined usability for every user

Attractive, durable design The iX1500's adaptable and aesthetic design enables it to blend into any space, so it can remain where it is used the most, such as in your living room, study room, or office.

The iX1500's adaptable and aesthetic design enables it to blend into any space, so it can remain where it is used the most, such as in your living room, study room, or office. Stress-free operation The iX1500 enables fast, smooth scanning in all scenarios.

The iX1500 enables fast, smooth scanning in all scenarios. Scans 30 sheets per minute in color-duplex mode



Boots within seconds of opening the cover with Fast Startup



Easily scans business cards and long receipts that tend to curl with the included Receipt Guide



Scans unconventional documents *3 with Manual Scan

with Manual Scan

Cleans streaked images without the need for rescanning with Streak Reduction



Notifies users of dust that may interfere with scanning via Dust Detection



Offers built-in Wi-Fi with Direct Connect Mode



Supports 2.4- and 5-GHz Wi-Fi*4

List price and release date

The ScanSnap iX1500 is available through authorized resellers and VARs including CDW, Amazon, NewEgg, and others. Fujitsu has priced the ScanSnap iX1500 scanner at $495 list price. Available October 12, 2018.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.

Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. is an established leader in the Document Imaging industry, delivering innovative scanning solutions and services that enable our customers to solve critical business productivity issues and streamline operations. Fujitsu provides cutting-edge document capture solutions for business and personal environments, backed by a comprehensive portfolio of service and support programs. For more information about Fujitsu document imaging, visit http://us.fujitsu.com/fcpa.

ScanSnap iX1500 comes with 4 ScanSnap Home user licenses and 1 Nuance user license. Users can import data from existing ScanSnap software to ScanSnap Home with the iX500, iX100, S1300i, S1100i and SV600. Envelopes, plastic cards, folded A3 documents, and documents with sticky notes. 5 GHz Wi-Fi is not available with Direct Connect Mode.

Contact: Gabie Kur, BAM Communications, 619-855-7230

