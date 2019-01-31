Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. Announces the First Scanner Subscription Service in the Industry!

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc., the leader in Document Imaging, today announced an all new program, Scanner Subscription Services by Fujitsu. Scanner Subscription Services by Fujitsu is the FIRST scanner-as-a-service business model in the industry! Our Partners can combine their solutions with Fujitsu's newest and most innovative document scanner, the fi-7300NX, along with FCPA's Advanced Exchange warranty. These cloud ready solutions provide easy pay-by-month packages that are convenient, affordable, and easy to implement.

"Scanner Subscription Services by Fujitsu allows our Software Partners to provide their customers with a unique document management service model – all in one low monthly payment," said Yasunari Shimizu, President and CEO of Fujitsu Computer Products of America. "This allows customers to invest in a high-quality, cloud-ready document management solution that reduces financial risk and is geared towards the future!"

Scanner Subscription Services by Fujitsu Features and Benefits

Convenient Pay by Month Solution – The bundled hardware includes the FUJITSU fi-7300NX document scanner, NX Manager, and FCPA's Advanced Exchange warranty.

6-Month Subscription Contract – Paid in easy low monthly payments, the subscription service allows businesses to invest in a cloud-ready document management solution while minimizing financial risk. There is no ownership of the hardware on the customer's records, simplifying accounting and tax processes.

Simplified Management – Automatic payments are made through the customer's credit card. Once the 6-month contract expires, it becomes an automatic month-to-month renewal.

FCPA's Renowned Customer Support – Featuring our Advanced Exchange warranty and FCPA's industry leading U.S. based support.

Scanner Subscription Services by Fujitsu Pricing and Availability

Monthly subscription pricing starts at $59.95 (including shipping) per month. Our current partner list includes Document Logistix, PaperSave, Kodak Services for Business along with Core Integrator, LLC. For additional details, contact our sales team at 888-425-8228. To become a partner with Scanner Subscription Services by Fujitsu please contact Robert Turner, Partner Alliance Executive at rturner.pfu@us.fujitsu.com.

Visit http://www.fujitsu.com/us/microsite/subservices for more information and how to buy.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers.

For more information, visit http://www.fujitsu.com and on social at @Fujitsu_Global .

About Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.

Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. is an established leader in the computer hardware industry, delivering innovative solutions and services that enable users to solve critical business productivity issues and streamline operations. Fujitsu provides cutting-edge solutions for business and personal environments, backed by a comprehensive portfolio of service and support programs. For more information about Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. solutions and services, visit http://us.fujitsu.com/fcpa or call 800-626-4686.

Media Contact:

BAM Communications for Fujitsu Computer Products of America

fcpa@bamcommunications.biz

C: 516.567.3036

SOURCE Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fujitsu.com

