Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. Continues Successful Partnership with The Neat Company with the New ScanSnap iX1500 Document Scanner Powered with Neat Bundle

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. (FCPA), the leader in Document Imaging, today announced a continued partnership with The Neat Company. The iX1500 Powered with Neat bundle includes the ScanSnap iX1500 document scanner, a 1-year scanner warranty, and a 1-year Neat software license, providing customers with a simplified solution for document capture and organization. The new bundle is currently available for purchase on Amazon.com and through other select online retailers.

"Using Neat's software combined with the ScanSnap iX1500 scanner, scanning receipts, documents and invoices has never been easier or more efficient," says Yasunari Shimizu, CEO and President of Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. "The software accurately reads, extracts and organizes key information, offering an intuitive solution for managing expenses and tracking spending."

"We are happy to partner with Fujitsu and bundling Neat with their new ScanSnap iX1500. It is a powerful combination that delivers a high-level of productivity to the market," says Michael Crincoli, President and CEO of The Neat Company.

ScanSnap iX1500 Features and Benefits

The ScanSnap iX1500 is the newest and most innovative scanner in the ScanSnap Series, capable of digitizing papers quickly with ease. The scanner automates functions that were once manual, simplifying the scanning process and allowing users to save time. Scanner features include:

ScanSnap's signature one button for fast scanning

4.3-inch touch screen improves user experience and simplifies use

Wi-Fi connectivity to scan wirelessly to PC, Mac, iOS or Android mobile devices

Shortcut buttons to save user profiles for a fast and customized experience

Scan directly to popular cloud services using ScanSnap Cloud

Fast 30 ppm color scanning

50 sheets Automatic Document Feeder (ADF)

Neat License Features

Get Organized - Organize your files, securely back-up all items and easily keyword search any documents sent into Neat's cloud ecosystem

Transform Your Information - Extract key details from documents to transform words and numbers into useful, usable data that can be integrated with popular personal and business software

Manage Expenses and Spending - Track, manage, and report on business and personal expenses and spending through simple user-friendly tools

Keep Your Data Secure - We use bank-level encryption technology to ensure that your data always remains private, safe and securely backed up

ScanSnap iX1500 Powered with Neat Software Pricing and Availability

The ScanSnap iX1500 Powered with Neat bundle is priced at $549 and includes the ScanSnap iX1500 document scanner with a 1-year warranty, and a 1-year Neat software license. The bundle can be purchased through resellers, Amazon.com and the Fujitsu Scanner Store.

Visit us for more information and to learn how to buy.

About Neat®

The Neat Company provides small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers with a cloud-based expense- and document-management system, which streamlines the collection of important financial documents, automatically extracts key information, provides real-time insights, and eliminates time-consuming data entry into accounting systems. Neat's patented ID2 technology intuitively classifies documents and populates key data fields, helping small businesses organize and categorize financial information that is critical to their businesses' needs. In order to manage the high daily volume of expense transactions and financial documents, Neat gives small-business owners the power to capture and access files from any device, taking productivity to the next level. By consolidating reporting and eliminating time-consuming tasks like data entry, Neat streamlines accounting and tax-related workflows, giving time back to small businesses so they can get to what matters most.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers.

For more information, visit http://www.fujitsu.com and on social at @Fujitsu_Global .

About Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.

Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. is an established leader in the computer hardware industry, delivering innovative solutions and services that enable users to solve critical business productivity issues and streamline operations. Fujitsu provides cutting-edge solutions for business and personal environments, backed by a comprehensive portfolio of service and support programs. For more information about Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. solutions and services, visit http://us.fujitsu.com/fcpa or call 800-626-4686.

