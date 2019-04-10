Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. Expands Easy NX Connect Software to Include New Popular Destinations

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. (FCPA), the leader in Document Imaging, announced today that its new Easy NX Connect V1.10 Software has added more scanning destinations for your documents.

Easy NX Connect works in conjunction with NX Manager to send scanned documents to folders, email, secure locations, popular cloud destinations and more, all with easy to program job buttons and user authentication options. NX Manager alone provides image processing with advanced image cleanup as its primary function. Easy NX Connect offers a PC-Less solution that reduces IT footprint and cost while it authenticates individual user access. It automates scanning workflows by assigning users to specific destinations and uses NFC authentication or username and password for secure login.

"The expansion of our Easy NX Connect software will support customers with an even wider array of document management needs," says Yasunari Shimizu, President and CEO, Fujitsu Computer Products of America. "The new destinations provide businesses with increased accessibility to a variety of platforms, making digital transformation simple and intuitive."

Easy NX Connect V1.10 Features and Support

Easy NX Connect Destinations

SharePoint Online—NEW!



Amazon S3—NEW!



FTP, FTPS, and SFTP—NEW!



Scan to Print—NEW!



Box.com



OneDrive for Business



Active Directory to email or folder



Local Database to email or folder



Webmail (Yahoo, Gmail, etc.)

User Authentication Methods

NFC to Active Directory



NFC to Local Database



PIN / Password to Active Directory



PIN / Password to Local Database

Customer Support – Featuring FCPA's industry leading U.S. based customer support

Each license includes a 1-year maintenance contract and free software updates with access to new connectors as they are added. The scan count automatically resets on the license anniversary date, removing any need for customers to contact FCPA. As an organization's scanning projects grow, there's an easy way to upgrade to unlimited scans if needed.

FUJITSU fi-7300NX Document Scanner with NX Manager Features

The fi-7300NX is created with the industry's most popular and reliable scanning engine, providing a premium scanning experience for any business including SMB up to enterprise organizations.

The fi-7300NX provides high-speed scanning at 60 ppm / 120 ipm with flawless performance through technologies such as paper feed detection, intelligent multi-feed, sound detection and lag detection to prevent paper jams and slow-downs

4.3-inch touch screen

Flexible connectivity to allow organizations to place the scanner, untethered, in the most accessible location using Wi-Fi or wired LAN

The ADF holds 80 sheets at a time reducing the amount of paper preparation for users

Various types of user authentication including NFC card, Active Directory, and Alpha-Numeric Codes

Easy NX Connect Pricing and Availability

Easy NX Connect is available via two licenses at different price points depending on the needs of an organization. The $599 license allows organizations to scan up to one million pages per year and includes a 1-year maintenance contract. The $959 license provides unlimited pages scanned per year, also including a 1-year maintenance contract.

To learn more about the fi-7300NX with NX Manager and Easy NX Connect, visit us at https://bit.ly/easynxconnect.

About Fujitsu

Largest IT services provider in Japan and 7th in the world*

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers.

For more information, visit http://www.fujitsu.com and on social at @Fujitsu_Global .

*Source: Gartner IT service vendor revenue base, "Market Share: IT Services, 2017," published 11 June 2018

About Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.

Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. is an established leader in the computer hardware industry, delivering innovative solutions and services that enable users to solve critical business productivity issues and streamline operations. Fujitsu provides cutting-edge solutions for business and personal environments, backed by a comprehensive portfolio of service and support programs. For more information about Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. solutions and services, visit http://us.fujitsu.com/fcpa or call 800-626-4686.

Media Contact:

BAM Communications for Fujitsu Computer Products of America

fcpa@bamcommunications.biz

C: 516.567.3036

SOURCE Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.

