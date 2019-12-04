Fujitsu Joins Continuous Delivery Foundation As Premier Member

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF), the vendor-neutral home for many of the fastest-growing projects for continuous delivery, today announced that Fujitsu has joined the CDF as a premier member.

Fujitsu joins CDF premier members such as Cloudbees, IBM, Google, CapitalOne, CircleCI, jFrog, Huawei, Netflix, and Salesforce in working together to make continuous delivery tools and processes as accessible and reliable as possible and to grow the overall ecosystem.

"We are pleased to join the CD Foundation. We have been involved in the development and deployment of CI/CD technologies for many years, and believe strengthening an overall structure for CI/CD governance and management directly benefits the overall industry, software developers, and Fujitsu customers worldwide," said Katsuhisa Ohta, Director of SOFTWARE BUSINESS UNIT, Fujitsu. "The CD Foundation is the right type of organization to help steer the course of development in the continuous delivery space. We look forward to participating actively."

Open source technologies such as Jenkins, JenkinsX, Spinnaker and Tekton, which are hosted by the CDF, help development teams from companies of all sizes and industries improve their speed and productivity when creating cloud-native, legacy infrastructure, mobile, IoT, and bare metal applications.

"We're thrilled to be working with Fujitsu as we aim to help enterprises worldwide accelerate the adoption of continuous delivery technologies and best practices as quickly and easily as possible," said Dan Lopez, CDF program manager. "With containers, microservices and Kubernetes on the rise, Fujitsu and other CDF members have a key role to play in growing and sustaining the CI/CD ecosystem."

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Fujitsu is also an established leader in implementing continuous delivery practices and tools to empower development teams to achieve faster, more frequent release cycles. Fujitsu will help build industry specifications and guidance around pipelines, workflows and other CI/CD areas, as well as provide foundational support for CI/CD tools.

CDF members have hosted multiple Continuous Delivery events this year, including events co-located with KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China and the Continuous Delivery Summit, co-located during KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2019.

About the Continuous Delivery Foundation

Continuous delivery (CD) is a software engineering approach in which teams produce software in short cycles, ensuring that the software can be reliably released at any time. The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) serves as the vendor-neutral home of many of the fastest-growing projects for continuous delivery, including Jenkins, Jenkins X, Tekton, and Spinnaker, as well as fosters collaboration between the industry's top developers, end users and vendors to further continuous delivery best practices. The CDF is part of the Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about the CDF, please visit https://cd.foundation .

