Fulcrum empowers field workers with seamless digital access to reference documents

Fulcrum users will improve their performance and consistency by having the appropriate reference documents immediately at hand inside the mobile app whenever they're performing inspections, cataloguing assets, installing equipment, or engaging in other field tasks. Since the Fulcrum platform synchronizes any attached reference documents along with its mobile apps, they are continuously available even when there is no WiFi or mobile connectivity.

Project administrators and team leaders benefit from simplified document distribution: Once they attach an application-specific reference document, every team member gets the new or updated document without additional effort. They can supply field users with any file that can be used on their devices, so there's no need for time-consuming conversions to more common formats.

In addition, mobile teams will soon be able to streamline their inspection and field operations processes by attaching electronic documents directly to individual activity records. Unlike reference documents, these attachments are part of the record of a specific inspection or field activity. This eliminates common problems related to the loss, destruction, and mutilation of paper records, while avoiding wasteful workarounds such as printing and photographing electronic documents. Fulcrum also eliminates all of the complex bookkeeping associated with tracking, syncing, storing, and sharing documents — as well as the difficulty of managing an audit trail of all of those activities.

"Fulcrum's new reference document capability empowers mobile workforces to digitize even more elements of safety programs, quality inspections, and field operations," said Jim Grady , CEO of Fulcrum. "Doing so brings a greater number of activities into the realm of intelligent automation."

App-level attachments are generally available today to all users, with record-level attachments following within weeks. Interested parties can start a trial of Fulcrum at fulcrumapp.com.

About Fulcrum

Fulcrum's vision is to reduce the time, cost, and risk associated with data collection, workflow automation, and analytics by transforming the way our customers perform mobile business processes. Our SaaS platform allows non-developers to rapidly build and deploy apps — in minutes rather than days — without code. The result is rapid time to value for customers, high-fidelity data collection and reporting, and a data-driven approach to process automation and performance optimization for mobile teams. Our customers rely on Fulcrum to ensure safety and quality, stay compliant, protect property and secure assets, maintain and enhance existing infrastructure, and keep new infrastructure projects on-time and on-budget. For more information, please visit fulcrumapp.com.

Fulcrum is proudly developed by Spatial Networks, Inc. Any trademark, service or other mark, other than Fulcrum which is used under license, belongs to the respective company owning such marks.

