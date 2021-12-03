Full-Body Scanner Market - Global Analysis and COVID-19 Impact by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on "Full-Body Scanner Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Technology, Application, Detection, and Geography," the market is projected to reach US$ 653.0 million by 2028 from US$ 362.0 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

In the era of technological developments, researchers are looking ahead to develop advanced full-body scanners. The professionals have made efforts to develop a machine that can scan a whole body from top to toe in a single shot. The scan will create a 3D image helping doctors and medical professionals to diagnose disorders and generate new treatments faster. The technology used in this type of scanner produces "movies" that detect drugs as they move from the body. These scanners are predicted to have applications ranging from tracking disease progression to improving diagnostics.

In February 2020, the authorities of Indira Gandhi International Airport—India's busiest airport—declared the installation of 69 full-body scanners, which use millimeter wave technology that eradicates high-frequency radio waves. These scanners capture high-resolution 3D images of passengers, enabling the authorities to detect plastic weapons/explosives.

France, Russia, the UK, Italy, Germany, and Spain were among the hardest-hit countries in Europe due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The region witnessed a significant decline in revenue from the tourism & travel sector. Europe is one of the key regions with respect to the growth of the Full-Body Scanner Market due to the presence of many developed countries. As the government authorities enacted various containment measures such as temporary business shutdowns, lockdowns, and travel bans, this led to the supply chain disruption of the Full-Body Scanner Market as the supply chain of associated industries was also disrupted. The Full-Body Scanner Market players experienced a notable flux in meeting the product target in 2020.

Moreover, as major ports in Europe were experiencing low vessels traffic, the Full-Body Scanner Market witnessed a decline from the demand side in 2020. With the growing vaccination drive, it was expected that Europe would return to normalcy very soon. However, the third wave of COVID-19 hit the UK, Germany, Russia, and France considerably. Again, this is predicted to impact the requirement for full body scanners at airports, banks, and other critical infrastructure.

Mounting Demand for Automatic Full Body Scanners to Propel Market Growth

The automatic full body scanners are among the advanced scanning and security systems used across transport terminals and critical infrastructure facilities. The automated full body scanner can identify and detect illicit or contraband without the need for human assistance. With technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the software solutions used in full body scanners can identify such illicit material or contraband. For instance, the ProVision 2 millimeter wave body scanner offered by Leidos is powered by SafeView Advanced Imaging technology, which can perform a scan in 1.5 seconds for a complete multidirectional view. Further, ProVision 2 is powered by auto-assist and auto-detect options, which offer automatic detection of metallic and non-metallic threats and contraband.

Full-Body Scanner Market: Critical Infrastructure Overview

The number of security threats at critical infrastructure such as government, law enforcement, and military sites is constantly rising. Thus, it has become crucial for governments and other responsible authorities to ensure the proper safety and security of the people and assets on these sites. In several instances, the technology used to safeguard is ineffective and/or outdated. Also, security checks are often extensive and inconvenient for users, with queues getting longer and people being compelled to empty their pockets. This causes frustration for users and may also lead to lower attendance or operational inefficiency at certain facilities. Body searches can be conducted to detect these illicit objects. Although, given the number of people being screened, body searches are only done if an alarm is prompted or suspicious activity is observed. Thus, with full body scanners, critical infrastructure security authorities can offer better safety and security without impacting their operational efficiency.

Full-Body Scanner Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; Leidos; ADANI; Nuctech Company Limited; Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (Smiths Group plc); Rapiscan Systems, Inc.; Aventura Technologies, Inc.; 3F Advanced System; Rohde & Schwarz; and Westminster Group Plc are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global Full-Body Scanner Market and its ecosystem.

In May 2021, Heathrow Airport chose Rohde & Schwarz to supply R&S QPS201 Quick Personnel Security (QPS) scanners, which will reduce passenger wait times and improve security checks.

In December 2019, Westminster Group Plc's Technology Division secured a contract worth several hundred thousand pounds to supply several body scanners and associated equipment to a custodial authority in South America.

