Full Circle Insights Launches Digital Source Tracker with the Full Circle Method for Digital Marketing

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Insights®, Inc., maker of comprehensive sales and marketing performance measurement solutions, today announced the company has launched Digital Source Tracker with new dashboards that enable the Full Circle Method for Digital Marketing.

Digital Source Tracker allows marketers who use Full Circle's Response Management product to connect clicks from digital advertising, your website traffic, social channels and other digital marketing outreach to leads, pipeline and revenue inside a CRM customer relationship management system. This enables marketers the ability to determine how their digital marketing efforts impact their overall sales results and to optimize their marketing mix. Additionally, the new Digital Source Tracker has more dashboards that help marketing professionals to fully apply the Full Circle Method to digital marketing efforts. The dashboards measure engagement (prospect interactions), cost (digital marketing spend), effectiveness (digital campaign performance) and revenue (how much revenue digital marketing generates).

The Full Circle Method is a prescriptive, data-driven framework that empowers marketers make smarter investment decisions. It uses metrics to drive a four-stage marketing strategy: planning, achieving, optimizing and evaluating. Marketing professionals who use this method can create more effective plans, accurately measure against goals, improve performance and allocate spend more effectively.

"Digital marketers typically use toolsets that are separate from marketing operations or sales automation tools, which creates siloes of information. Digital Source Tracker connects the dots and gives users a comprehensive understanding of how digital campaigns influence revenue results," said Bonnie Crater, President and CEO of Full Circle Insights. "In the current business environment where the coronavirus pandemic has eliminated live events and nearly 100% of B2B marketing programs are digital, measuring digital marketing has never been more important."

Digital Source Tracker's integrated architecture automatically collects digital campaign data sending daily aggregate information into the CRM. The new dashboards use the daily aggregate data from Google Analytics, plus website touchpoints and CRM information, to create an accurate representation of digital marketing performance as measured by engagement, cost, effectiveness and revenue.

Digital Source Tracker Feature Summary

Captures digital campaign details for each digital response from paid ads

Captures organic, social, and referral details for digital responses from unpaid sources

Captures details of first anonymous digital touchpoint associated with digital responses

Captures digital details for form-fill campaigns

Integrates directly with Google Analytics

Tracks real-time digital costs

Track volume of middle touchpoints per response to optimize the customer journey

Scales to large volumes of traffic and response data

Supports the Full Circle Method for Digital Marketing

Aggregates and stores data in your CRM

Full dataset available for use with business intelligence tools

By using Full Circle's Digital Source Tracker and the Full Circle Method for Digital Marketing, B2B marketers can measure the effectiveness and impact of their digital marketing strategy on pipeline and revenue, allowing them to optimize the digital marketing spend. Learn more at fullcircleinsights.com/products/digital-source-tracker/.

About Full Circle Insights

Full Circle Insights delivers marketing and sales performance measurement solutions to optimize a company's marketing mix and drive more revenue. The company offers multi-touch attribution, comprehensive funnel metrics and lead management technology. Built 100% on the Salesforce Platform, Full Circle Insights products complement leading marketing automation solutions. Founded by former Salesforce executives, CRM implementation veterans and marketing automation specialists, the Full Circle Insights industry pioneers are seasoned in creating marketing measurement foundations to grow revenue. For more information got to fullcircleinsighs.com.

Salesforce, Salesforce AppExchange and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

