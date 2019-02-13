Full Frame For The Masses! Canon Introduces Its Second Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera - The EOS RP

"As Canon continues to evolve its full-frame mirrorless cameras, our goal is that one day the EOS R line becomes as widely popular as our celebrated lineup of EOS DSLR cameras," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "As a company, we believe that in order for us to accomplish that goal, Canon needs to develop full-frame mirrorless cameras for every skill level of photographers and that starts with amateurs and advanced amateurs. This makes the EOS RP the perfect addition to the existing lineup."

The new Canon EOS RP full-frame mirrorless camera features a 26.2 megapixel CMOS sensor that is powered by the company's DIGIC 8 image processor, providing users with high-image quality, outstanding operation and functionality. The new Canon EOS RP features Dual Pixel CMOS Auto Focus (AF) with 4,779 manually selectable AF pointsii and a wide AF coverage area of 88 percent horizontal and 100 percent vertical. With f/1.2 lenses, the camera astonishingly boasts AF sensitivity in low light in as little as Exposure Value (EV) -5. When using the RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens with the EOS RP, the camera can focus in as little as 0.05 seconds with Dual Pixel CMOS AFiii. When using eye detection AF, the camera can automatically detect faces and focus on the eye of the subject. This feature is supported when the camera is set in either servo AF mode during continuous shooting and movie servo AF, as well as one-shot AF.

Like the EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera that was announced in September 2018, the EOS RP is built around the same 54mm mount diameter and short-back focus. This allows for the use of one of three optional mount adapters for full compatibility with all existing EF, EF-S, TS-E and MP-E lenses. Through the use of the optional Drop-In Filter Mount Adapter or Control Ring Mount Adapter, these lenses, in fact, gain functionality.

For photographers looking to further expand their abilities and capture a wide variety of both still and video images, the EOS RP features Visual Guide mode. First introduced with the EOS Rebel T7i and EOS 77D, this mode allows users to see on screen how switching modes on the mode dial or tweaking settings can alter the image they are about to capture. This mode helps to guide photographers to capture more compelling images, such as ones with a shallow depth-of-field or being able to give moving subjects a frozen or flowing look. For those looking to expand their imaginative options, the camera also features Creative Assist mode that allows photographers to use new and unique visual effects and adjustments when shooting, such as brightness, contrast, saturation, color tone, monochrome and background blur. In addition, the design, ergonomics, layout and ease-of-use of the camera are very similar to that of other Canon cameras consumers might already be familiar with.

Additional noteworthy features of the EOS RP camera include:

Built-in 0.39 inch, 2.36 million dot Electronic Viewfinder with Touch-and-Drag AF

Vari-Angle LCD touchscreen

4K UHD 24P/Full HD 60p video recording with 4K time-lapse shooting and the ability to extract still images from 4K video recordings

UHD 24P/Full HD 60p video recording with time-lapse shooting and the ability to extract still images from video recordings ISO range of 100-25,600 that is expandable up to ISO of 102,400

Built-in Wi-Fi ®iv and Bluetooth ®v technology

and Bluetooth technology Mobile RAW workflow supported paired with Digital Photo Professional Express Appvi

Availability and Pricing

The Canon EOS RP full-frame mirrorless camera is scheduled to be available in March 2019 for an estimated retail price of $1299.00 for the body only. It will also be sold as a body-and-lens kit with the RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens for $2399.00*

To learn more about the EOS R system, including in-depth educational tutorials, please visit usa.canon.com

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

iWhen attaching an EF-S lens via any of Canon's new R-series mount adapters, the EOS RP automatically switches to an APS-C crop mode.

iiAvailable AF points may decrease when shooting with AF cropping or in movie mode, or depending on camera settings or lens attached.

iiiBased on results of AF speed tests in accordance with CIPA guidelines. Results may vary depending on shooting conditions and lens in use. Relies on internal measurement method.

- Brightness at time of distance measurement: EV12(regular temperature, ISO 100)

- Shooting mode: M

- Lens in use: RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM, with focal distance of 24mm and live-view mode on (with manual shutter button operation)

- AF mode: Live single-point AF(central) and AF operation: One-shot AF

ivCompatible with iOS® versions 9.3/10.3, Android™ smartphone and tablet versions 4.4/5.0/5.1/6.0/7.0/7.1. Data charges may apply with the download of the free Canon Camera Connect app. This app helps enable you to upload images to social media services. Please note that image files may contain personally identifiable information that may implicate privacy laws. Canon disclaims and has no responsibility for your use of such images. Canon does not obtain, collect or use such images or any information included in such images through this app.

vCompatible with select smartphone and tablet devices (Android™ version 5.0 or later and the following iOS® devices: iPhone 4s or later, iPad 3rd gen. or later, iPod Touch 5th gen. or later) equipped with Bluetooth® version 4.0 or later and the Camera Connect.

viCompatible with iPad models utilizing iOS 11 or later and equipped with at least 2GB of onboard RAM—specifically, iPad Pro (all models), iPad (5th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad mini 4 and iPad Air 2.

*Availability, prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

