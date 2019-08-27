Full House Resorts Selects Konami's SYNKROS Casino Management System for Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel and Rising Star Casino Resort

"Konami has been an excellent business partner," said Daniel R. Lee, president and chief executive officer of Full House Resorts. "We were an early adopter of the Konami system at the Silver Slipper and it has worked very well for us for more than ten years. Konami has proven to deliver great reliability, along with an expansive marketing tool kit that will allow us to compete more effectively in our regional markets. We are excited to bring a new level of excitement to our Colorado and Indiana players this fall."

Located an hour outside Colorado Springs, Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel is known for providing a true Colorado experience, with more than 800 casino slots and table games for guests to enjoy. Full House Resorts recently announced an extensive expansion and renovation of the Bronco Billy's property. Plans include a new luxury hotel, pool, entertainment and meeting space, and a parking garage—all with beautiful scenic views of the surrounding town of Cripple Creek and the Rocky Mountains. Phase One of this expansion, consisting primarily of the parking garage, is now under construction. Showcasing 300 acres of premier entertainment and amenities, Indiana's Rising Star Casino Resort includes more than 900 casino slots, 24 table games, 294 rooms, fine dining, golf course, RV park, meeting space, and a free ferry service to and from neighboring Kentucky.

"As Full House Resorts continues to provide consistent value and growth to their shareholders, we have the incredible opportunity to demonstrate the value of SYNKROS at two additional Full House Resorts properties," said Jay Bertsch, vice president, global systems sales at Konami Gaming, Inc. "For more than a decade, Konami has worked closely with Silver Slipper Casino Hotel in Mississippi, and we are absolutely committed to extending that spirit of strong partnership, collaboration, and reliability to Full House Resorts' broader casino portfolio."

Those interested in learning more about SYNKROS' award-winning product suite are encouraged to visit www.konamigaming.com.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com .

About Full House Resorts, Inc.

Full House Resorts owns, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada. The Company also operates the Grand Lodge Casino at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada under a lease agreement with the Hyatt organization. Further information about Full House Resorts can be viewed on its website at www.fullhouseresorts.com and on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FHResorts.

