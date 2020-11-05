Full In Partners Announces Appointment of Tina Philip as CFO

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Full In Partners, a premier technology growth equity investor, welcomed senior fund accounting executive Tina Philip to the team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this capacity, Philip will lead the firm's investor reporting, internal finances, and communications to limited partners.

Philip and her accounting intern / puppy Cash join the Full In team after several months of working with the firm in an Interim role. Previously, Philip was CFO of Tola Capital, an early-stage fund in Seattle, and has held roles in accounting and finance at Insight Partners, Hamilton Lane, and Morgan Stanley.

"To paraphrase Wu-Tang Clan, cash rules everything around us," commented Elodie Dupuy, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Full In. "The institutionalization of our finance and investor relations function allows us to be savvier in managing and documenting that cash on the way to delivering industry-leading returns. I can't think of anyone better suited to lead this function than Tina, and am so happy to be reunited after our time together at Insight."

"Some people think that being a bean counter is boring, but it's a lot more fun when you work with a group of investors that has magic beans," added Philip. "I am so excited to join the growing team at Full In – the firm stands out for their creativity, empathy, and impact on growth-stage companies."

About Full In Partners:

Full In Partners is a new women-led growth equity fund based in New York, founded by Elodie Dupuy, Jess Davis and Eric Tonkyn. The firm is focused on bringing growth-stage investing into the modern era through the use of proprietary, data-driven technology and a re-imagined value-add program for entrepreneurs. To learn more about Full In, please visit: https://fullinpartners.com/

Contact: Jacob Cole, [email protected]

SOURCE Full In Partners

Related Links

https://www.fullinpartners.com/

