Full In Partners Leads €17 Million Investment in Global Data Privacy Leader Usercentrics

MUNICH, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier technology growth equity investor Full In Partners announced a €17 million Series B investment in Usercentrics, the leader in user consent management solutions. Existing investors Alstin Capital, Reimann Investors, and Cavalry Ventures also participated.

"Full In epitomizes what we were looking for in a partnership," said Mischa Rürup, CEO and Founder of Usercentrics. "While many firms offer only vague promises of future 'value add,' Full In systematically developed a wide-ranging plan during diligence to ensure that our key initiatives would succeed. We have already benefited immensely from their strategic and operational support and are excited to have them join our stellar investor base."

Over the past year, Usercentrics has quadrupled annual recurring revenue, grown headcount to almost 100 employees, and signed premier enterprise accounts including Daimler Global, Porsche, and Zalando. Full In will work with Usercentrics to develop a footprint in the Americas, expand go-to-market, and create a scalable foundation for what the investor believes will become a global brand.

"Having invested in growth-stage European SaaS companies for over a decade, Usercentrics stood out for their incredible product-market fit, differentiated value proposition, and strong team," commented Elodie Dupuy, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Full In. "We have already begun deploying operational resources to ensure their continued success and are currently ordering matching lederhosen to wear to future Q3 board meetings at Oktoberfest."

About Full In Partners

Full In Partners is a new women-led growth equity fund based in New York, founded by Elodie Dupuy, Jess Davis and Eric Tonkyn. The firm is focused on bringing growth-stage investing into the modern era through the use of proprietary, data-driven technology and a re-imagined value-add program for entrepreneurs. To learn more about Full In, please visit: https://fullinpartners.com.

About Usercentrics

Headquartered in Munich, Usercentrics is the Consent Management Platform (CMP) market leader. Usercentrics' SaaS solution enables companies to collect, manage, and document user consent on all digital channels such as websites or apps – all while maintaining high opt-in rates. Usercentrics' solution ensures alignment between marketing, data strategy, and international data protection regulations such as GDPR and CCPA. For more information, please visit: https://usercentrics.com/

