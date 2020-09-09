Full In Partners Welcomes Maurizio de Franciscis as Head of Portfolio Success

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Full In Partners, a premier technology growth equity investor, today announced that longtime operator and entrepreneur Maurizio de Franciscis had joined the firm as Head of Portfolio Success. In this role, de Franciscis will lead Full In's efforts around helping portfolio companies scale operations, manage challenges associated with growth, and create scalable processes.

A true renaissance man who has moonlighted as a coach to professional tennis players, de Franciscis has orchestrated numerous growth strategies for digital businesses, either as CEO or COO. He served as an interim executive for several Insight Venture Partners portfolio companies, helped double stock price for Latin America's largest travel group by turning around its digital business, and has managed operations as large as 3,000 people.

"I love Full In's approach of helping entrepreneurs identify and overcome the challenges on their path with the help of functional specialists," commented de Franciscis. "Every company is unique, but there is a surprising concentration around the problems they tend to face at the growth stage, and we can help them scale faster and more sustainably."

Elodie Dupuy, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Full In, added, "The addition of Maurizio to the team deepens our commitment to being true partners to entrepreneurs. When I first met Maurizio in a São Paulo-area Pizza Hut, I was immediately struck by his talent as an operator, thoughtful approach, and longtime experience impacting businesses at the growth stage.

"Maurizio began working with our companies in February and has been instrumental in helping them prepare for and successfully navigate the COVID-19 recession," continued Dupuy. "As a result, our portfolio has continued to grow at a strong pace with many companies experiencing record years. We look forward to his ongoing contributions in portfolio hiring, organizational planning, and long-term strategy, which will doubtlessly help the entrepreneurs we back continue to crush it."

About Full In Partners:

Full In Partners is a new women-led growth equity fund based in New York, founded by Elodie Dupuy, Jess Davis and Eric Tonkyn. The firm is focused on bringing growth-stage investing into the modern era through the use of proprietary, data-driven technology and a re-imagined value-add program for entrepreneurs. To learn more about Full In, please visit: https://fullinpartners.com/.

