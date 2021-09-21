Full Moon® Helps Dog Owners Celebrate Halloween with Pup-O'-Lantern Sweepstakes

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 21 and running through Monday, Sept. 27, consumers can enter the Full Moon Pup-O'-Lantern Sweepstakes for a chance to win by posting a picture of their dog on Instagram, tagging @FullMoonPet and using the hashtags #FullMoonPetPumpkin and #sweepstakes. 100 lucky winners will receive a prize pack featuring a custom stencil of their dog, 12 oz. package of Full Moon Chicken Jerky and 14 oz. package of Full Moon Organic Beef Jerky .

"Halloween has always been a special holiday for us at Full Moon. Not only will this year mark our eighth annual Howl at The Moon Instagram costume contest, but this year's first ever Pup-O'-Lantern Sweepstakes will help light up homes around the country with the faces of happy dogs," said Ryan Perdue, founder of Full Moon Pet. "We know how much owners care for their dogs and want to celebrate their pet. That's why each Full Moon treat is 100% human grade—from USDA-approved, farm-raised meats to the other natural ingredients you'd eat yourself like celery or vinegar—which results in a product that dogs love and you can feel good about feeding them."

The Full Moon Pup-O'-Lantern Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states & D.C., 18 & older, who possess a web-enabled mobile device as of Sept. 20, 2021 and have a public Instagram account. Full sweepstakes rules can be found on the Full Moon Pet Instagram and at fullmoonpet.dja.com. Learn more about Full Moon and its products at www.FullMoonPet.com.

About Full Moon

Established in 2011 by founder and devoted dog dad Ryan Perdue, we believe that our dogs deserve food that is just as good as the food we make for ourselves. This commitment drives our choices every step of the way, from how we raise our animals, to the ingredients we choose, to the kitchens we cook in. Full Moon treats are proudly made in the United States using regionally-sourced, 100 percent human-grade ingredients: from the USDA-approved, farm-raised meats to the other natural ingredients you'd feed yourself. More importantly, we never use artificial preservatives, colors or flavors, and our products are all free from corn, wheat, soy, glycerin and other fillers. Learn more at fullmoonpet.com.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

SOURCE Perdue Farms