Full Sail University and AdventHealth University Named a Winner at I/ITSEC's Annual Iron Dev Competition

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University and AdventHealth University are proud to announce today that their team for the Iron Dev competition has been named the winner in the following category, Most Innovative Solution. Iron Dev is an annual competition held by the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC). Winners in each category were selected based on the merit of their technology-based solution according to the scores of the judging committee and votes of the viewing public.

The virtual reality (VR) solution, which is currently a prototype, created by the Full Sail University and AdventHealth University team serves as a proof of concept for a virtual command center to help healthcare facilities and systems, like AdventHealth, visualize hospital resources and COVID-19 data points. The technology would allow healthcare providers to quickly make real-time decisions by streamlining the distribution and allocation of resources.

"With the unprecedented nature of COVID-19, we knew we wanted to create a futuristic solution to a current problem. Our technology allows users to visualize inputted data including COVID-19 data points, such as contact tracing and regional cases, as well as the available resources at healthcare facilities like the number of beds, nurses, and other medical necessities," said Brandon Baker, Director of Immersive Technologies Lab at AdventHealth University. "We are extremely proud of the collaboration between Full Sail University and AdventHealth University, and the incredible work everyone on our team has done to advance the use of VR in the healthcare industry."

Students and alumni at Full Sail University were able to learn and utilize their skills in creating a VR solution prototype both under the time restrictions of the competition, and in recognizing the real-world applications that are relevant to the current global pandemic. Important lessons students learned included time management, collaboration and an in-depth look into the challenges and triumphs of VR.

"Our partnership has been the foundation of some great VR solutions in the healthcare industry," stated Luis Garcia, Vice President of Emerging Technologies at Full Sail University. "In addition to the visualization technology produced for the Iron Dev competition, we have also created a VR training solution that students at AdventHealth University use as a response to COVID-19 restrictions. In fact, the VR training solution enabled some of our graduates to gain employment with AdventHealth University where they work on various projects including the Iron Dev competition. We look forward to furthering our partnership and seeing what is next for us."

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment, media, arts and technology. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 40+ year history, including most recently a 2020 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, a 2020 "Top 50 Film Schools" by The Wrap Magazine, and a 2019 "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 75,000+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

About AdventHealth University:

AdventHealth University (AHU) is a leader in health care education, transforming the science and practice of whole-person care and developing professionals with uncommon compassion. The University seeks to develop skilled professionals who live the healing values of Christ and works in collaboration with AdventHealth to effectively extend His healing ministry.

AHU offers undergraduate, graduate, and online programs including: Biomedical Sciences, Nursing (BSN), Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Health Sciences, Nurse Anesthesia, Occupational Therapy, Nuclear Medicine, Healthcare Administration, Physician Assistant, Physical Therapy, and Radiologic Technology.

SOURCE Full Sail University